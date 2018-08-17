Sections
The Recruiting Guy Razorback commits Gregory and Nash chop it up on Recruiting Thursday by Richard Davenport | Today at 5:17 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Eric Gregory

Two teammates and future Razorbacks defensive end Eric Gregory and receiver Shamar Nash joined Recruiting Thursday to talk about Gregory's decision and other topics.

Gregory, 6-3, 270, 4.7 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., picked the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Auburn, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, LSU and others. He pledged to the Hogs without visiting Fayetteville, but has plans to make an official visit for the Alabama game on Oct. 6.

Nash, 6-2, 190 pounds, of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., had offers from Missouri, Auburn, Florida and others before his commitment to the Hogs.

Nash on Gregory coming to Arkansas with him:

"It was crazy man we talked about it almost everyday. It was something day-in-and-day-out I was always trying to get him to come to Arkansas with me."

Gregory committing without the benefit of a visit:

"Her and Shamar took a visit up there and they were saying it was amazing and they think I fit in well with it so I went with their word."

Nash on what Hog fans should know about Gregory:

"Eric is a funny guy behind close doors. Eric is one person to the public and a completely different person when it's just me and him."

Gregory on Nash:

"Shamar is a very outspoken person. He's a very funny, very funny person."

