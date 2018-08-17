The University of Arkansas' game against Alabama on Oct. 6 is expected to be a big recruiting weekend, and one of Georgia's top 2020 prospects, receiver Ze'Vian Capers, is planning to be on hand.

"That will be a good game to watch and get the feel of game day in Fayetteville," Capers said.

Capers, 6-4, 205 pounds, 4.61 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Clemson, Louisville, South Carolina and Georgia Tech.

Receivers coach Justin Stepp extended the offer to Capers in June.

"He explained to me how my big body and athleticism helps me size up defenders and create space," Capers said. "Also, he pointed out that I have excellent ball skills where I can track the ball and attack the ball out of the air. I'm interested in Arkansas especially because Chad Morris runs the Spread offense which translates to the offense I run at Denmark."

A new school, Denmark, under Fort Smith native Terry Crowder, will kick off its first football game Aug. 31 against Atlanta North Springs.

Crowder, who coached Chattahoochee to the Class 4A state championship in 2010, believes Capers is a unique talent.

"This is my 29th year and I think he's going to be the best I've ever coached," Crowder said. "He's a special, special kid and a special talent."

Capers recorded 42 receptions for 600 yards and 4 touchdowns as a sophomore at South Forsyth.

"He's just a match-up problem for people," Crowder said. "We can move him around. Put him outside and put him inside. He understands the game. He plays free safety for us, too. He's a great defensive player."

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network likes what he sees of Capers on film and sees more colleges getting involved.

"He has great length, strong hands and deceptive speed," Lemming said. "The red zone is where he catches everything within his frame. One of the more reliable wide receivers in the state of Georgia and ranks among the top four in the Atlanta area."

Former Razorbacks defensive lineman and Georgia native Patrick Jones is the defensive line coach at Denmark.

"Coach Crowder and coach Jones have told me that Arkansas is a great place and I should visit to get around the campus and get the feel of game day," Capers said.

Crowder and Capers were on hand for Mercer's Super Elite Camp in Macon, Ga., on June 1 where Arkansas Coach Chad Morris and other assistants were scouting.

The camp afforded Crowder an opportunity to approach Morris and introduce himself.

"You never know how it will go," Crowder said. "I'm just a high school guy approaching the head coach at Arkansas. He was so genuine and spoke with me and already knew about Ze'Vian."

"A lot of times they're prima donna, but he's the opposite. He's fun to be around."

Georgia Coach Kirby Smart paid Capers a complement.

"Coach Smart said that Ze'Vian had the most infectious smile he's ever seen on a kid," Crowder said.

Sparks to visit UA

Arkansas is expected to receive an official visit from a highly recruited linebacker and LSU commitment Donte Starks.

Starks, 6-2, 215 pounds, of Harvey (La.) John Ehret pledged to LSU on July 5 over scholarship offers from Arkansas, Clemson, Florida State, Florida, Georgia and others. He said the Razorbacks' staff has been relentless in their pursuit.

"After my commitment, they still have been pushing for me to come view the campus and see it firsthand," Starks said. "I most definitely will attend a game out there."

ESPN rates Starks a 4-star recruit, the No. 13 outside linebacker and the No. 139 overall prospect in the 2019 class while also being the No. 8 player in Louisiana. He recorded 82 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and a forced fumble as a junior.

