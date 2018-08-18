Sections
Arkansas inmate serving time for capital murder found dead of apparent suicide, officials say by Rachel Herzog | Today at 2:06 p.m. 0comments

A 52-year-old inmate was found dead of apparent suicide Thursday evening, according to the Arkansas Department of Correction.

Shortly before 5 p.m., staff members at the Ouachita River Correctional Unit in Malvern found Anthony Griffin hanging in a locked, single-man cell, according to a news release.

Griffin did not have a detectable pulse when he was found, and he was pronounced dead at 5:04 p.m., the release said.

The Arkansas State Police was immediately notified and will conduct an investigation. The Correction Department will also investigate the death.

Griffin was serving a life sentence without parole out of Crittenden County for capital murder, the release said.

Photo by ARKANSAS DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTION
Anthony Griffin

