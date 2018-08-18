Sections
Hundreds of neo-Nazis march in Berlin, protected by police by The Associated Press | Today at 11:47 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption People carry a banner reading 'I don't regret anything' during a demonstration commemorating the 31st death anniversary Hitler's deputy Rudolf Hess in Berlin Saturday, Aug 18, 2018. Hess died 1987 in a prison in Berlin.

BERLIN — Hundreds of neo-Nazis waving flags with the colors of the German Reich are marching through central Berlin, protected from counter-protesters by police in riot gear.

Berlin police spokesman Thilo Cablitz said officers had to physically remove some left-wing demonstrators who had staged sit-down protests along the route of Saturday's march.

He added that stones and bottles were thrown at some of the far-right protesters, but couldn't immediately say how many people were injured.

The far-right protesters wore white shirts to commemorate the 31st anniversary of the death of high-ranking Nazi official Rudolf Hess and carried banners with slogans such as "I regret nothing."

Hess, who received a life sentence at the Nuremberg trials for his role in planning World War II, died on Aug. 17, 1987.

