Drink buyer held in robbery at Little Rock convenience store, police say by Rachel Herzog | Today at 4:30 a.m.

A Little Rock man was arrested Saturday morning in connection with a gas station robbery, police said.

Dock Lewis Roberts, 23, entered the Exxon station at 6920 Colonel Glenn Road to buy a drink while the investigation of an earlier robbery was taking place, according to a police report.

Authorities said they arrested him in the robbery after reviewing the store's security footage. He was then found to have the money stolen from the cash register and admitted to robbing the business, police reported.

Roberts was being held without bail in the Pulaski County jail on charges of robbery and property theft Saturday evening. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

