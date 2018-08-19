We're just a week and two days away from the start of fall!

Correction, we're just a week and two days away from the start of fall ... coffee drinks at Starbucks; Pumpkin Spice Lattes -- and new PSL cookie straws! -- go on sale Aug. 28.

Still, let's get our fuzzy-sweater fall feels on. Let's crank the AC, drink cocoa, light the apple cinnamon cider candles and scroll through some of this season's fashion trends!

It's time to think of pulling out those plush browns, those burnt oranges, those rich burgundies, those warm golds and those ... bright pinks?!

Says writer Ana Colon at Glamour.com: "Gone (for now) are the autumns when you wear only dark, muted colors: Designers appeared to be inspired by magenta when crafting their fall 2018 collections -- which means your blazers, dresses, and skirts will feel a lot bolder this upcoming season."

Wearing the same color we wore all summer long? And when we don't have the tan to pull it off? We are not tickled pink.

Over at PopSugar.com, they say there's another color that has their attention. They are seeing red.

"This season's take on red is fiery, but not angry. Don't be scared to mix and match varying tones, and make a statement by wearing accessories in the same hue," Morgane Le Caer wrote in a gallery that featured a woman wearing all red, from sunglasses to earrings to bag to umbrella to sweater to boots. Talk about red scare.

NewYorkTimes.com featured a story with the headline "In Fashion: Fall's Nightgown-Like Dresses, in the Light of Day," all about lacy, flowy garments that one might sleep in if they didn't cost enough to get married -- or perhaps crowned -- in. One ensemble was a Chloe dress ($4,950) with a Nili Lotan slip ($545) and a Michael Kors Collection dress worn beneath ($3,995).

Yeah, in our dreams.

Ruching -- fabric gathered in a ruffle or ripple effect -- is back.

And with good reason, says Liza Graves at Styleblueprint.com: "You can't tell fold from fat" -- this is the way ruching was once described to me and likely a reason so many women are embracing this trend. Add a little ruching to the side of a fitted shirt, and goodbye muffin top. Add some ruching to a skirt and little extra bulges are minimized."

But ruching if not done properly can also look cheap and wrinkly, and that really gets our drawers in a bunch.

In a fashion gallery, HarpersBazzar.com pictured some seriously "Bazaar" runway looks of layered and voluminous tent-like coats saying, "Oversized is the way to wear your outerwear this fall. Eye-catching color mixes make these multilayered looks -- like a parka over a jacket over a fleece -- stand out in a crowd."

Try wearing more than one jacket in Arkansas this fall and you're going to pass out in a crowd.

Graves at Styleblueprint.com also says animal print is going to be wilder than ever: "While the most adventurous among us can get away with wearing animal print from head-to-toe this season, it's fair warning to say that most people cannot. But, if you've had a hankering to wear your leopard blouse with leopard shoes with a leopard jacket ... well, this is your season to throw caution into the wind and do it."

Hmmm, the same woman who recommends animal print everything also has a thing for '90s-style ruching. We officially believe Graves is none other than The Nanny's Fran Drescher.

Colon, of Glamour.com, identifies another shiny new trend for fall. "Metallics might not feel like a trend that needs innovating," she writes, but she predicts we'll be "reaching for foil-like fabrics come autumn. Whether you prefer it as an accent or as an all-over finish, there are plenty of metallic options out there."

If you can't afford the featured silvery high-fashion runway ensemble by Calvin Klein -- the Andy Warhol Metallic Digital-Print Cami Dress that sells for $1,700 at Neiman Marcus -- don't feel foiled. There's another name to turn to for this look.

Reynolds Wrap.

