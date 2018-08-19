Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

• Dalton Truax, 19, of 908 N. Brook Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm and theft by receiving. Truax was being held Saturday at the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Ray Allen Yeager, 23, of 2749 N. Valencia Ave. No. 2. in Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault. Yeager was being held Saturday in the Benton County Jail on $7,500 bond.

• Jorge Alejandro Hoyos-Lopez, 27, of 910 E. Mimosa Place in Rogers was arrested Friday in connection with two counts of sexual assault. Hoyos-Lopez was being held Saturday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Jennifer Lynn Maybee, 34, of 21336 E. U.S. 412 in Springdale was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Maybee was being held Saturday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Matt Cole Vukobradovich, 44, of 4426 Valley Drive in Orcutt, Calif., was arrested Saturday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and assault. Vukobradovich was being held Saturday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• David Martin Vaughn Jr., 42, of 3704 Lupine Way in Rogers was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Vaughn was being held Saturday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Tyler Patterson, 22, of 1558 N. Salem Road was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a household or family member. Patterson was being held Saturday at the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Nicholas Lowe, 23, of 1775 N. College Ave. was arrested Friday in connection with escape. Lowe was being held Saturday at the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Police

Fayetteville

• A vehicle was reported stolen at 2:04 a.m. Saturday at 614 W. Cleveland St. No. 14.

• A vehicle was reported stolen at 1:27 a.m. Saturday at 1540 E. 15th St.

• An assault or battery was reported at 8:44 p.m. Friday at 1525 E. Farmers Drive.

• A vehicle was reported stolen at 7:49 p.m. Friday at 601 W. Center St.

• Indecent exposure was reported at 6:49 p.m. Friday on East Rolling Hills Drive.

• A vehicle was reported stolen at 1:29 p.m. Friday at 1795 W. Crowne Drive No. 204.

• An assault or battery was reported at 11:28 a.m. Friday at 1895 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

NW News on 08/19/2018