Authorities have released the cause of death for a 71-year-old woman who investigators say was kidnapped and killed after a shopping trip last month in central Arkansas.

Elvia Fragstein, 71, died from strangulation and blunt force trauma to the head and spine, Faulkner County spokeswoman Erin Stone said Monday.

Deputies called Fragstein's death an isolated, random act of violence.

Her body was found July 11, four days after two teenagers abducted her as she left a a TJ Maxx in Conway, authorities previously said.

Investigators later arrested 16-year-old Robert Lee Smith Jr. and 18-year-old Tacori D. Mackrell, who are accused of killing the Wooster woman and dumping her body in Jefferson County.

The two suspects are being held in the Faulkner County jail on suspicion of capital murder, robbery, kidnapping and theft.