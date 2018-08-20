Sections
Man robbed of backpack in downtown Little Rock, police say by Brandon Riddle | Today at 12:40 p.m. 1comment

A man was pushed against a wall and robbed in downtown Little Rock early Saturday, police said.

Officers were called shortly before 2:10 a.m. in reference to a robbery that happened about an hour earlier in the 500 block of Scott Street, according to a report from the city’s Police Department.

That address is near the intersection of East Capitol Avenue.

There, the 36-year-old victim told police that he was asked what he had worth taking before being pushed against a wall and robbed of a purple backpack as well as books.

The man, whose shirt sleeves were ripped, suffered a minor cut to his right elbow, the report noted.

The victim described the robber as a black man who stands about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

