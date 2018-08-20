Police: $10,000 worth of coins stolen from Ron Robinson's Little Rock home days after death

Burglars stole approximately $10,000 worth of collectible items from the home of Ron Robinson just days after the advertising and public relations professional died following a period of poor health, authorities said.

Robinson, the namesake of the Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock's River Market District, died Tuesday. He was 75.

His son, Reid Robinson, told police he thinks the break-in occurred sometime after he and his father's longtime caretaker were at the home in the 3000 block of Cedar Hill Road in Little Rock late Thursday night, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

Officers wrote that the thieves stole silverware and coins that Robinson had collected over the years.

The chairman emeritus and former chief executive officer at CJRW, the state's largest advertising and public relations firm, had vast collections of movie posters, stamps and Arkansas memorabilia, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

The police report states that the burglars also caused $300 of damage to a glass door and left marks on the carpet and wooden floors while using what appeared to be a dolly to move objects out of the home.

No suspect had been named, and no arrest had been made at the time of the report.