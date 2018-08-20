WOMEN'S SOCCER

Arkansas ties West Virginia

The University of Arkansas women's team tied West Virginia 1-1 on Sunday at University Park, Pa.

Arkansas' Stefani Doyle scored in the 16th minute from inside the box. West Virginia's Bianca St. Georges scored on a penalty kick in the 61st minute to tie the game.

Both teams had three shots on goal in the overtime period. For the game, West Virginia outshot Arkansas 24-14.

Rachel Harris made nine saves for Arkansas (1-0-1).

ASU ties Nebraska-Omaha

Maggie Ertl scored in the 22nd minute as Arkansas State University tied Nebraska-Omaha 1-1 in overtime on Sunday in Jonesboro.

Nebraska-Omaha scored in the fifth minute on a goal from Brylie Meyer heading in a corner kick.

Megan McClure made three saves for the Red Wolves (1-0-1).

Arkansas State outshot Nebraska-Omaha (1-0-1) 18-11.

Kentucky edges UALR

Hollie Olding scored in the 105th minute to give Kentucky (2-0-0) a 3-2 overtime victory over the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Sunday at the Coleman Complex in Little Rock.

The Trojans (0-1-1) took a 2-1 lead on a goal by Arola Aparicio Gili in the 30th minute and one by Doro Greulich in the 60th minute. Olding scored in the 54th minute to tie the game 1-1.

Kentucky outshot UALR 19-9, including a 6-0 edge in overtime.

Sara Johannsdottir made nine saves for UALR.

UCA blanked in Memphis

The University of Central Arkansas fell 4-0 at Memphis on Sunday.

Clarissa Larisey scored two of Memphis’ goals. Marie Levas- seur and Jessica Lisi had the other two goals.

Memphis (2-0-0) outshot Central Arkansas (0-1-1) 26-14. Lauren Mercuri made five saves in goal for the Bears.

