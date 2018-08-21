Sections
Arkansas AG: Another ex-worker at healthcare nonprofit charged in Medicaid fraud probe by Eric Besson | Today at 1:01 p.m. 2comments

Another former Preferred Family Healthcare employee has been charged in connection with an ongoing Medicaid fraud investigation, authorities said.

Helen Balding was charged with two counts of Medicaid fraud, the Arkansas attorney general’s office said in a news release.

Balding, 47, was Preferred Family’s former director of billing. She’s accused of making false statements to help Robin Raveendran improperly bill $2.2 million to Medicaid, the state and federally funded insurance program for children and low-income residents, authorities said.

Raveendran, a former Preferred Family Healthcare executive, was arrested June 28 and accused of improperly billing Medicaid without first billing other insurers as required.

Medicaid is considered the “payer of last resort,” meaning health care providers are supposed to first bill other insurance options, according to an affidavit supporting his arrest. Medicaid reimbursement rates in Arkansas are higher than other options, specifically Medicare.

The state Department of Human Services discontinued Medicaid reimbursement to Preferred Family Healthcare following Raveendran’s arrest.

Four former state lawmakers, lobbyist Rusty Cranford and others have pleaded guilty to or have been convicted of bribery, fraud and embezzlement charges springing from an ongoing federal corruption investigation. Other lawmakers and former company executives have been implicated in the probe but not charged.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

Comments

  • Libertarian
    August 21, 2018 at 1:47 p.m.

    Isn't billing automated? Who's responsible for that? Or was someone actually keying these claims manually?
  • JMort69
    August 21, 2018 at 1:47 p.m.

    Uh-huh, and the beat goes on. I surely hope the feds out all the legislators involved in the corruption before the November elections. And, I hope they let the chips fall where they may, even up to the highest state offices. Between all the corruption and the phony Issue 1 the crooks in our legislature are pushing on us, we the people have our hands full. We do, however, have more than one way to rid ourselves of all these leeches, we can vote for term limits and we can vote against all incumbents. Whether their hands were in the till or they just turned their heads and didn't say anything, everyone in our current legislature is guilty, one way or the other. It's up to us, Arkansas, to put aside partisan politics and do what is best for our state. That means getting out and voting, not for your political club, but for integrity. We have the right to expect that from our leaders.
