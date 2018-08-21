Police: Arkansas teen admits to breaking into woman's apartment, exposing himself

Fayetteville police said they have arrested an 18-year-old man who admitted to breaking into an apartment and exposing himself while performing a sexual act over a sleeping woman.

Occupants at The Vue apartment complex on South Zenith Loop in Fayetteville said the intruder entered a unit through an unlocked door just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

Surveillance footage, captured by a security camera installed by a family member, shows the man entered a room and stayed there for about 10 minutes before leaving the apartment.

He later returned to the room and stayed again for about 10 minutes until the woman awoke as he lifted her blanket, the report states.

Authorities identified the intruder as Michael Irvin, who told investigators in an interview that he exposed himself and masturbated over the woman. The Fayetteville resident added that he did not touch the victim but was "fighting urges not to hurt her," police wrote.

Irvin also said he stole $400 worth of electronics Monday from a home on North Hartman Avenue, according to the report.

The caller told officers a burglar entered the residence through a bathroom window around 2:45 a.m. and stole a laptop and other electronic devices before running when he accidentally turned a light on in the owner's bedroom.

The report states that police found a footprint on the toilet that matched the shoes Irvin was wearing when he was arrested Monday on charges of residential burglary, voyeurism and theft of property.

He was taken to the Washington County jail, but he did not appear on the facility's online inmate roster as of Tuesday morning.