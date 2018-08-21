Little Rock baby store to close after nearly 30 years in business, owner says

A Little Rock baby store announced Monday that it is shutting its doors after nearly three decades.

Pickles & Ice Cream on 10301 N. Rodney Parham Road said in a Facebook post that the store would close by Oct. 24.

"We have loved being a part of your growing families for 29 years," owner Eloise Leffingwell wrote in the post.

Leffingwell said she is closing the business primarily for health reasons. She and her husband are no longer able to help move heavy furniture that can weigh up to 200 pounds.

Additionally, when the store's five-year lease ends this year, the couple will move to the Gulf Coast to be closer to their daughter and 4-year-old granddaughter, Leffingwell said.

All regular-priced items will be 10 percent off until the store closes, according to the post. Chairs and furniture can be ordered through Aug. 31, but customers will be responsible for loading and transporting their purchases.

Leffingwell said community members have offered best wishes on social media to the business owners, who opened the store in 1989 as a resale shop for maternity clothes. Since then, it has expanded to include baby clothes, custom bedding, cribs, recliners and other furniture.

"It’s been an evolution of what my customers were looking for," she said. "They’re the ones who drive what my store is made up of.

"Ever since the announcement, I've been seeing little sad faces on Instagram and Facebook. What I hear the most is, 'That's so sad,' but it's been a lot of well wishes too."