Chad Morris

– Morris said the team came out very lethargic today. You can tell school has started and their schedules have changed. The energy level wasn't near where it needed to be. He said they got some decent work in, but is disappointed. Morris said he expects them to respond.

– Morris said he walked off the field on Saturday thinking Arkansas had a so-so day. There were some things he liked better after watching film. Austin Capps keeps coming along, and is progressing very well.

– Jeremy Patton went through the first 3-4 periods of practice then was sent to do some conditioning. Dalton Wagner was back at practice. He was riding a bike with several other players during the portion of practice open to the media.

– Connor Limpert was 2-for-2 in some live situations today. I overheard special teams coach Tanner Burns say Limpert is 15 for his last 15 on field goals inside 40 yards in practice. Saturday, Blake Johnson and Reid Bauer punted as well as Morris has seen from them.