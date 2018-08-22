Sections
Central Arkansas cab driver shot in fight with customer, authorities say by Jaime Dunaway | Today at 3:57 p.m.

A central Arkansas cab driver was shot Wednesday during a scuffle with a customer who pointed a gun at him and demanded his money, authorities said.

Jacksonville Police Department spokeswoman April Kiser said the shooting occurred at 1 p.m. outside a home in the 100 block of Finch Road.

The victim, whose name and age have not been released, was shot in the hand during the fight, Kiser said. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and released later in the afternoon.

Officers searched the area for the gunman, who was last seen fleeing on foot.

As a precautionary measure, the police department locked down the Homer Adkins preschool, located less than a half mile away.

The Jacksonville North Pulaski School District announced the all-clear on Twitter about half an hour later.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

