Authorities: Democrat-Gazette carrier shot, carjacked while delivering newspaper
by Jaime Dunaway | Today at 11:04 a.m.

A newspaper carrier for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette was shot just before his car was stolen while he was working his route Wednesday morning in Little Rock, authorities said.

Howard Shelton told police he was delivering the paper to a customer on Bouresse Drive at 4:30 a.m. when he noticed a person running toward his 2015 Chrysler 300.

The address is south of the intersection of Cantrell Road and Chenal Parkway.

The stranger fired a shot at Shelton before he entered the car and began to drive away, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

The report states that the 60-year-old grabbed the handgun through the driver's-side door and was dragged beside the car as the robber fled west in the Chrysler, along with another red vehicle, on Trelon Drive.

Officers wrote that Shelton was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center to be treated for a gunshot wound to his lower left leg and multiple cuts.

No suspect had been named, and no arrest had been made at the time of the report.

Comments

  • UoABarefootPhdFICYMCA
    August 22, 2018 at 11:16 a.m.

    I bet ADG docks him full price and a half for undelivered papers. Never met a boss so hard for money. Promise you a sign on bonus you will never recieve, half your papers will show up missing if you throw near foxes and you end up paying them money.
    They treat their employees like shyte.

  • obbie
    August 22, 2018 at 11:56 a.m.

    Don't know about OUBarefoot, but if the Ark DG will bring back Doonesbury and Mallard, I'll personally hunt down that car-stealing, crazy shooting dude and bring him/them to justice.
