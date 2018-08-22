A newspaper carrier for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette was shot just before his car was stolen while he was working his route Wednesday morning in Little Rock, authorities said.

Howard Shelton told police he was delivering the paper to a customer on Bouresse Drive at 4:30 a.m. when he noticed a person running toward his 2015 Chrysler 300.

The address is south of the intersection of Cantrell Road and Chenal Parkway.

The stranger fired a shot at Shelton before he entered the car and began to drive away, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

The report states that the 60-year-old grabbed the handgun through the driver's-side door and was dragged beside the car as the robber fled west in the Chrysler, along with another red vehicle, on Trelon Drive.

Officers wrote that Shelton was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center to be treated for a gunshot wound to his lower left leg and multiple cuts.

No suspect had been named, and no arrest had been made at the time of the report.