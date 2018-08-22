Central Arkansas grocery store robbed at gunpoint, employee tells police

A Pulaski County grocery store was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night, according to a police report.

Little Rock officers were called shortly after 8:30 p.m. to Tom & Jean's Grocery at 13622 Sardis Road in Mabelvale.

A 38-year-old worker told authorities that a stranger entered the business, walked behind the counter, pulled out a gun and demanded money from the register. The robber also grabbed "a few packs of cigarettes" before running away, the report states.

The gunman was described as a black male who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. According to police, he was wearing a gray Nike Air hoodie, dark gray sweatpants and black "skater shoes" at the time of the holdup.

Officers noted they were not able to determine how much cash was taken.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.