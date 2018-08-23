Sections
Arkansan sentenced to 8 years in severe beating of black man at white nationalist rally by The Associated Press | Today at 6:32 p.m. 1comment
story.lead_photo.caption Jacob Goodwin

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Two men have received multi-year prison sentences for the beating of a black man who was left severely injured the day of a 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Daily Progress reports that Alex Ramos of Georgia was sentenced to six years in prison Thursday, while Jacob Goodwin of Arkansas was sentenced to eight years.

Both were convicted of malicious wounding in the August 2017 beating of DeAndre Harris.

The attack in a parking garage by a group of men was captured in photos and videos widely shared online.

Prosecutors said Ramos hit Harris in the back of the head and bragged about the attack on Facebook.

A third man was also convicted in the attack, and a fourth has been charged.

Comments

  • mozarky2
    August 23, 2018 at 7:05 p.m.

    Justice is served.
    And justice will be served even further when members of the democrat party's Brownshirts, aka Klantifa, start serving similar sentences.
