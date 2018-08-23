Arkansas cornerback Ryan Pulley is expected to be one of the SEC's top players at his position this season after missing 11 games last season because of an injury.

Position: Cornerback

High school: Fort Myers, (Fla.) Island Coast

Class: Redshirt Junior

Rundown: Showed the ability to lockdown his side of the field as a sophomore…had 47 tackles and 13 pass breakups while allowing just one touchdown in 12 starts….opponents completed only 28 of 63 passes thrown his way

Coach Chad Morris is:

“A winner. He brings that mentality everyday to us. We want to win as a whole. We look at him as a winner and an excellent leader for our group.”

On Cornerbacks Coach Mark Smith:

“He just wants us to be better everyday we go out there. He pushes me to the max and I love Coach Smith. He’s one of the best DB coaches I’ve had. No matter what you do, he’s going to push you and get the best out of you.”

On Strength and Conditioning Coach Trumain Carroll:

"Coach Tru is a funny guy. He’a a hard worker. He expected greatness out of us every time we go in the weight room. He wants us healthy. He knows what he’s doing. He got us better throughout the spring and summer. You see everybody’s body has changed. We’re ready physically and mentally."

My mom still gets on to me for:

“Not washing dishes and washing clothes.”

How have you grown as a person while at Arkansas?

“I’ve grown a lot since I’ve been here. I believe I’ve gotten smarter and learned how to be a better man. I’ve got smarter on and off the field; become a better man after seeing what’s going on in the college world. I’ve seen what to do and what not to do. These younger guys, I tell them it’s going to go by fast and be the best you can and get better everyday.”

"The speed because it’s way different than high school. As you get used to the speed, it’s physical. You know that because it’s football."

Which teammate inspires you and why?

“Dre Greenlaw and (De’Jon) Scooota Harris. They come out here no matter how their bodies feel like what their mindset is they never show they’re down, and never show they’re hurting. They just go out there and attack every play, every day with the same mentality.”