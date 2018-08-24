— Arkansas' 2018-19 basketball schedule is nearly finalized after the Southeastern Conference released its full schedule of games Friday.

The Razorbacks open SEC play at Texas A&M on Jan. 5 and play their first conference home game on Jan. 9 against Florida. Arkansas plays six consecutive SEC games before breaking for its Big 12/SEC Challenge matchup at Texas Tech on Jan. 26.

Nine of the Razorbacks' 13 non-conference dates are known through schedule releases at other schools, and a 10th non-conference game against Western Kentucky has yet to have a date publicly announced. Other notable non-conference games include a neutral-site game against Texas on Nov. 9, Indiana at home on Nov. 18 and at Colorado State on Dec. 5.

Arkansas is expected to release its non-conference schedule sometime within the next month.

Arkansas 2018-19 Basketball Schedule - Known Dates

Nov. 9 - vs. Texas (El Paso, Texas)

Nov. 12 - California-Davis

Nov. 18 - Indiana

Nov. 21 - Montana State

Nov. 23 - Texas-Arlington

Dec. 5 - at Colorado State

Dec. 22 - Texas State

Dec. 28 - Austin Peay

Jan. 5 - at Texas A&M

Jan. 9 - Florida

Jan. 12 - LSU

Jan. 15 - at Tennessee

Jan. 19 - at Ole Miss

Jan. 23 - Missouri

Jan. 26 - at Texas Tech

Jan. 29 - Georgia

Feb. 2 - at LSU

Feb. 5 - Vanderbilt

Feb. 9 - at South Carolina

Feb. 12 - at Missouri

Feb. 16 - Mississippi State

Feb. 20 - at Auburn

Feb. 23 - Texas A&M

Feb. 26 - at Kentucky

March 2 - Ole Miss

March 6 - at Vanderbilt

March 9 - Alabama