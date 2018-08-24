FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas' 2018-19 basketball schedule is nearly finalized after the Southeastern Conference released its full schedule of games Friday.
The Razorbacks open SEC play at Texas A&M on Jan. 5 and play their first conference home game on Jan. 9 against Florida. Arkansas plays six consecutive SEC games before breaking for its Big 12/SEC Challenge matchup at Texas Tech on Jan. 26.
Nine of the Razorbacks' 13 non-conference dates are known through schedule releases at other schools, and a 10th non-conference game against Western Kentucky has yet to have a date publicly announced. Other notable non-conference games include a neutral-site game against Texas on Nov. 9, Indiana at home on Nov. 18 and at Colorado State on Dec. 5.
Arkansas is expected to release its non-conference schedule sometime within the next month.
Arkansas 2018-19 Basketball Schedule - Known Dates
Nov. 9 - vs. Texas (El Paso, Texas)
Nov. 12 - California-Davis
Nov. 18 - Indiana
Nov. 21 - Montana State
Nov. 23 - Texas-Arlington
Dec. 5 - at Colorado State
Dec. 22 - Texas State
Dec. 28 - Austin Peay
Jan. 5 - at Texas A&M
Jan. 9 - Florida
Jan. 12 - LSU
Jan. 15 - at Tennessee
Jan. 19 - at Ole Miss
Jan. 23 - Missouri
Jan. 26 - at Texas Tech
Jan. 29 - Georgia
Feb. 2 - at LSU
Feb. 5 - Vanderbilt
Feb. 9 - at South Carolina
Feb. 12 - at Missouri
Feb. 16 - Mississippi State
Feb. 20 - at Auburn
Feb. 23 - Texas A&M
Feb. 26 - at Kentucky
March 2 - Ole Miss
March 6 - at Vanderbilt
March 9 - Alabama
