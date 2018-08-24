Sections
North Little Rock man accidentally shoots mother while beating girlfriend, police say by Jaime Dunaway | Today at 3:50 p.m.

A North Little Rock man accidentally shot his mother while beating his girlfriend Wednesday, authorities said.

A 24-year-old woman told police she was at her boyfriend's apartment at the Eastgate Terrace Housing Project, 622 E. 19th St. in North Little Rock, when the two began arguing about the password on her phone.

Her 28-year-old boyfriend became angry and punched her from behind before shoving her up against a wall and choking her, according to a police report.

Officers wrote that the woman grabbed her assailant's keys, which were sitting within reach on a TV stand, and hit him in the face.

After that, the man retrieved a handgun and dragged her into a bedroom, preventing her from calling 911, the report states. She told authorities that he pinned her, hit her in the head with the gun and said if he could not have her, nobody could.

At that time, the gunman's mother began yelling and banging on the bedroom window, police said, adding that he started dragging the 24-year-old to the window. As he was pulling back the curtain, the gun went off, according to the report.

Authorities wrote that the gunman immediately ran out of the apartment to check on his mother and then fled in an unknown direction.

His mother was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center for a gunshot wound, the report states. She had been released as of Friday afternoon and was expected to make a full recovery, North Little Rock Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Amy Cooper said.

No arrest had been made as of Friday afternoon, according to the spokeswoman.

  • LR1955
    August 24, 2018 at 4:21 p.m.

    Poor mom, her son is a mofo pos. And dumb gf for being with the looser. Wonder if there’s babies involved. And the whole bunch living in subsidized housing ou the public’s dime.

