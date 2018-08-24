ARKADELPHIA -- Todd Knight did not introduce Drew Harris as the guy who produced an all-time Ouachita Baptist University football highlight reel when he scored seven touchdowns in last season's 49-42 victory over Henderson State in the Battle of Ravine.

Knight, entering his 20th season as the head coach at Ouachita Baptist, didn't brag about Harris' season total of 785 receiving yards or the fact that he led the Great American Conference with 26 touchdowns, 20 as a runner in the Wildcat formation.

Coaches don't do that, at least not in the preseason.

Instead, Knight focused on Harris the person as he motioned his all-everything offensive weapon over to a reporter.

"This," Knight said, "is one of the finest young men in the conference."

Harris, a 5-10, 185-pound senior from Benton, certainly comes across as one of the most humble heroes you'll ever meet.

Seven touchdowns against arch-rival Henderson? Aw shucks, it was nothing.

"It was just one of those games," Harris said. "You never go into a game thinking that's going to happen. ... It just happened, everything just fell into place."

To account for all seven of a team's touchdowns in its most important game of the season is nearly unfathomable, especially considering Harris came into the game as the GAC's leading touchdown maker. It's not like Henderson didn't know who he was.

He finished the game with 271 all-purpose yards: 58 rushing on 16 carries, 7 receptions for 153 yards and 3 kickoff returns for another 60 yards.

"It was nuts," Harris said, "but my favorite part about it was winning the conference title."

OBU, picked to finished second in the GAC, looks the part of preseason favorite. It has 10 returning offensive starters, all except departing fifth-year senior quarterback Austin Warford, a physical runner who passed for 2,295 yards and rushed for 659 yards, and his backup, fifth-year senior Lucas Reed.

The replacement will be Brayden Brazeal, a 5-10, 170-pound redshirt freshman from England, who studied under the two veteran quarterbacks last seasons.

Knight said it's the best situation a coach can hope for when breaking in a new quarterback.

"I'd hate to be breaking in a young guy without those veterans around him," he said. "Nobody likes having to start over at QB, but if you're going to, and we are, this is a great place to be."

Harris said he likes what he's seen from Brazeal in practice, and said he, returning slot receiver Allie Freeman (70-928, 9 TDs), along with running back Kris Oliver (152-857, 4 TDs) intend on making Brazeal's transition as seamless as possible.

"We're trying to take a little bit of stress off of him," he said. "Get the ball out to me and Allie as quick as possible and let us do our thing."

Brazeal is more of a drop-back quarterback than Warford.

"I think we're going to be able to do a lot of good stuff with him," Harris said. "I think we're going to be able to throw it around a little bit more, just because of what he brings to the table."

The defense has questions to answer.

The Tigers finished third in scoring defense (26.0 ppg) but were 12th in the 12-team GAC in pass defense, allowing 259.9 yards per game.

It's an area, under the direction of first-year coordinator Roy Thompson, that Knight said will be improved.

"We couldn't be in better hands there," Knight said of Thompson, who takes over after spending the past two seasons as the co-coordinator. "I think we're going to make big strides there because of maturity and guys who are back there, as well."

Knight said OBU, which returns 10 of its top 15 tacklers, will be improved defensively.

"There's no question about it," Knight said. "Now, we haven't played a game yet. I'm talking about what I see, how I feel."

One advantage for the OBU defense is that it doesn't have to play against its offense, a unit that averaged 37.8 points per game, with Harris leading the way.

