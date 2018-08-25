Sections
2 teens safe after being reported missing from central Arkansas high school, district says by Brandon Riddle | Today at 2:59 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Graci Alexxis Coe, 14, of Maumelle (left) and Aleah Williams, 14, of North Little Rock

3:20 P.M. UPDATE:

The Pulaski County Special School District says two teens reported missing from a central Arkansas high school have been found safe.

Authorities say the girls — Graci Alexxis Coe, 14, of Maumelle and Aleah Williams, 14, of North Little Rock — are students at Maumelle High School.

EARLIER STORY:

Authorities in central Arkansas say two teenage girls went missing after leaving a high school together Thursday morning.

Graci Alexxis Coe, 14, of Maumelle and Aleah Williams, 14, of North Little Rock were last seen around 10 a.m. that day at Maumelle High School, Capt. Jim Hansard of the Maumelle Police Department said in a statement.

“It is believed that they left the school together and did so of their own accord,” Hansard said. No foul play was suspected as of Saturday.

Detectives received a report around 7:50 p.m. Thursday, at which point a search for the two teens began, according to police.

