Jennifer Cox

Where I live: In Little Rock's Prospect Terrace neighborhood with my partner, Dr. Riley Lipschitz, our rescue redbone coonhound, Arlo; and Elvie, a Senegal parrot with a bad attitude.

Occupation: I work in celebrity engagement for large nonprofits and for profit organizations and am president and CEO of Hillcrest Waterbugs, hillcrestwaterbugs.com, offering earth-friendly sustainable and fashionable apparel and home goods that embrace a positive message. Our T-shirts are made from organic cotton and recycled plastic water bottles. We recently launched our Zero Marketplace, which is dedicated to helping people eliminate reliance on single-use plastics. We offer glass and stainless steel drinking straws, biodegradable bamboo toothbrushes, hemp tote bags printed with unique Arkansas- and Little Rock-centric designs and a variety of reusable, organic "nonpaper" products for personal care and household cleaning.

My favorite space is: Our living room.

Why? It's my escape. Quiet. Woodsy like. It feels "off the grid" with huge windows that flood the room with natural light and vaulted ceilings with exposed beams.

If I could make one change to improve this space, I would: Pick it up and put it next to a river in the woods.

If you have a favorite Personal Space, email Rachel O'Neal at

roneal@arkansasonline.com

HomeStyle on 08/25/2018