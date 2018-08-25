Sections
Breaking: Remainder of Salt Bowl canceled after fight at War Memorial Stadium spurs panic
story.lead_photo.caption The scene outside War Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2018. - Photo by Gavin Lesnick

The remainder of this year's Salt Bowl has been canceled after a panic sent fans running in different directions during the game’s third quarter Saturday night.

With a little more than nine minutes left to play in the quarter, fans started running to other sections of Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium, jumping over some partitions to do so.

In a tweet, the Little Rock Police Department said a fight broke out at the stadium, resulting in minor injuries. It was not immediately clear how many people were hurt.

Two people were seen taken out on stretchers. Their injuries did not appear serious.

“There has been no shooting incident,” the agency wrote.

Gallery: Fight, panic clears War Memorial Stadium

Announcements continued on repeat around 9:20 p.m. on the stadium’s loud speaker, urging people to stay in the stands. Attendees had previously been told that the football game would resume later in the night.

An estimated 38,000 people were said to be in attendance at the Salt Bowl, an annual rivalry football game between Benton and Bryant.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

Information for this article was contributed by Gavin Lesnick and Jillian Kremer of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

  • ARMNAR
    August 25, 2018 at 9:56 p.m.

    Dafuq?
  • NoUserName
    August 25, 2018 at 10:05 p.m.

    Pretty much. Can't behave? Cancel the game permanently.
  • TheBatt
    August 25, 2018 at 10:09 p.m.

    How utterly ridiculous and sad... no home training, bad attitudes -

    The questions I would ask - did the police ever find those who were causing the trouble/fight?

    Why was there not enough security to prevent this from getting out of hand?

    Were these even Benton/Bryant folks causing the trouble?
  • Teedog
    August 25, 2018 at 10:17 p.m.

    Country comes to town? Both embarrassing and sad for these two great Arkansas schools and their communities.

