Remainder of Salt Bowl canceled after fight at War Memorial Stadium spurs panic

The remainder of this year's Salt Bowl has been canceled after a panic sent fans running in different directions during the game’s third quarter Saturday night.

With a little more than nine minutes left to play in the quarter, fans started running to other sections of Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium, jumping over some partitions to do so.

In a tweet, the Little Rock Police Department said a fight broke out at the stadium, resulting in minor injuries. It was not immediately clear how many people were hurt.

Two people were seen taken out on stretchers. Their injuries did not appear serious.

“There has been no shooting incident,” the agency wrote.

Announcements continued on repeat around 9:20 p.m. on the stadium’s loud speaker, urging people to stay in the stands. Attendees had previously been told that the football game would resume later in the night.

An estimated 38,000 people were said to be in attendance at the Salt Bowl, an annual rivalry football game between Benton and Bryant.

