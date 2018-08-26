Sections
Multiple people dead after Florida mall shooting, authorities say by The Associated Press | Today at 1:45 p.m. 0comments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida authorities are reporting a multiple people dead and "many transported" to hospitals after a mass shooting at a riverfront mall in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville sheriff's office used Twitter and Facebook to warn people to stay away from the Jacksonville Landing.

The department says to "stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY."

The sheriff's office didn't provide any other information, but also warned news media to stay away from the area, which contains restaurants and shops along the St. Johns River.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

