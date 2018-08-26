Police: Shooting in residential area of Pine Bluff leaves 1 dead

A shooting Sunday morning left one person dead in Pine Bluff, police said.

Around 10:15 a.m., officers responded to 19th Avenue and Amis Street in reference to a shooting, the Pine Bluff Police Department said in a news release.

Authorities say they arrived at a yard to find a victim suffering from “several gunshot wounds.” The victim, whose identity hasn’t been released, was taken to an area hospital and died shortly after going into surgery, according to police.

Four people are believed to have walked up from 18th Avenue, and at least one fired at the victim, the release states. They then fled toward 18th Avenue, officers said.

Police said a motive was unknown as of Sunday afternoon. An investigation is ongoing.