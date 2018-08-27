Former Federal Reserve chief economist Michael Cox and Pro Football Hall of Fame Coach Tony Dungy are among the speakers in the 2018-2019 Harding University American Studies Institute Distinguished Lecture Series. Admission to the lectures is free and they are open to the public. The lectures, which will be held in Benson Auditorium on the Harding campus, are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. The schedule:

Sept. 25: Michael Cox, founding director of the O’Neil Center for Global Markets and Freedom at Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business and a former Federal Reserve chief economist. He will talk about the global economy, basing his remarks on historical financial data and research.

Nov. 5: C.S. Lewis scholar Devin Brown and Douglas Gresham, stepson of C.S. Lewis, as part of the campus read of Mere Christianity. Brown is a Lilly Scholar and professor of English at Asbury University. He has written 11 books and more than 50 articles on the writings of Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien.

Feb. 7, 2019: Christine Darden, former NASA mathematician featured in the book Hidden Figures. She has received two NASA medals and a Women in Science and Engineering Lifetime Achievement Award. The lecture also serves as Harding’s annual Educator Appreciation Night in which all educators in attendance will receive special seating and recognition.

March 28, 2019: Tony Dungy, former head coach of the 2007 Super Bowl Champion Indianapolis Colts and current football analyst for NBC Sports. Dungy is an author, member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and founder of the Dungy Family Foundation.

Harding University is located at 915 E. Market Ave., Searcy, which is about 50 miles northeast of Little Rock and 105 miles west of Memphis.

The following link provides directions and a campus map: https://www.harding. edu/map.

More information is available at www.harding.edu/asi or at (501) 279-4497.