A Little Rock inmate threw urine on a correctional officer Sunday, according to a report.

Christeon Jharmae Peer, 19, was charged with aggravated assault on a correctional employee Sunday after reportedly using a cup to throw urine on a deputy in the Pulaski County jail.

Peer was already charged with theft of property, harassment and multiple failure-to-appear charges and was being held in lieu of $30,000 bond at the time of the assault, according to the jail's roster.

Peer was still in the Pulaski County jail with no additional bail set as of Sunday evening.