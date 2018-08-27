A Little Rock inmate threw urine on a correctional officer Sunday, according to a report.
Christeon Jharmae Peer, 19, was charged with aggravated assault on a correctional employee Sunday after reportedly using a cup to throw urine on a deputy in the Pulaski County jail.
Peer was already charged with theft of property, harassment and multiple failure-to-appear charges and was being held in lieu of $30,000 bond at the time of the assault, according to the jail's roster.
Peer was still in the Pulaski County jail with no additional bail set as of Sunday evening.
Comments