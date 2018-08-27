Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Paper Trails High Profile Obits Email newsletters Weather Traffic Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Inmate at Pulaski County jail accused of assault with urine by Clara Turnage | Today at 4:30 a.m. 0comments

A Little Rock inmate threw urine on a correctional officer Sunday, according to a report.

Christeon Jharmae Peer, 19, was charged with aggravated assault on a correctional employee Sunday after reportedly using a cup to throw urine on a deputy in the Pulaski County jail.

Peer was already charged with theft of property, harassment and multiple failure-to-appear charges and was being held in lieu of $30,000 bond at the time of the assault, according to the jail's roster.

Peer was still in the Pulaski County jail with no additional bail set as of Sunday evening.

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Answers sought after gunfire rumors empty Little Rock stadium during Salt Bowl
by Clara Turnage
4 of year's top UA gifts go straight for the art
by Jaime Adame
15-year-old is shot several times in Little Rock
by Clara Turnage
North Little Rock man accused of hitting wife with sandwich
by Clara Turnage
Little Rock man accused of selling heroin from basement window
by Clara Turnage
ADVERTISEMENT