Aug. 16
Jesus Antonio Estrada Diaz, 22, and Erika Hernandez, 22, both of Springdale
Edwin Brooks Fitzgerald, 55, and Lori Ann Elliott, 52, both of Springdale
Clyde Fletcher Jr., 49, and Joyce Delana Landwehr, 46, both of Fayetteville
Thomas Doyle Fritch, 43, and David Allen Emerson, 29, both of Fayetteville
Kelvin Arnold Holmes, 53, and Tricia Lavonne Watkins, 37, both of Huntsville
James Rush Jordan, 47, and Mary Margaret Rall, 48, both of Fayetteville
Joe Neil Pierson, 49, and Dania Vanessa Bueso Alvarado, 40, both of Lincoln
Aug. 17
John Robert Anderson, 29, and Jordan Marie Gattis, 26, both of Fayetteville
Benjamin Isaac Apodaca, 28, and Catalina Bonifaz-Gutierrez, 29, both of Fayetteville
Jonathan Emery Brown, 34, and Lauren Marie Harrison, 27, both of Fayetteville
Elizabeth Elaine Bustamante, 28, and Sydney Carter Franklin, 23, both of Addison, Texas
Christopher Allen Collins, 30, and Tabetha Ashlee Meadors, 28, both of Springdale
Mahmudul Hasan Doha, 29, Fayetteville, and Mahbuba Akter, 24, Normal, Ill.
Zachary Ryan Evans, 24, and Whitney Elaine Thompson, 25, both of Farmington
Justin Christopher Farnan, 30, and Julie Ann Kniess, 26, both of Berryville
Nicolas Felipe Guzman, 29, and Ashley Nichole Hoover, 26, both of Fayetteville
Jared Mitchell Hanson, 26, and Tiffany Nicole Romine, 22, both of Bethel Heights
Keaton Jacob Hildebrand, 21, Keller, Texas, and Alexis Haley Almager, 21, Fayetteville
Tony Levett Johnson, 34, and Ashley Michelle Johnson, 29, both of Fayetteville
Skylar Lance Keeney, 31, and Tanner LaDee O'Neal, 20, both of Elkins
Andrew Steven NeSmith, 46, and Lori Nadine Offutt, 42, both of Lincoln
Julian Pagan Rodriguez, 36, and Ivelisse Berrocal, 22, both of Springdale
James Adam Pierson, 35, and Christena Kay Reed, 36, both of Fayetteville
Brian Stephen Rickard, 36, and Jessica Erin Pierce, 39, both of Springdale
Francisco Javier Sanchez-Flores, 36, and Ma. Elena Isabel Jimenez Rios, 33, both of Springdale
Jimmore Tatios, 20, and April Mohang, 20, both of Springdale
Nelson Allen Tucker II, 27, and Paige Audrene Johnson, 22, both of Elkins
Aug. 20
Jon Austin Galyean, 23, Springdale, and Kelsie Elisasko Lang, 21, Fayetteville
Wesley Eugene Hankins, 37, and Monica Faith Alexander, 37, both of Fayetteville
Jonathan Andrew Lott, 24, and Kelly Lynne Montgomery, 25, both of Fayetteville
Frank Douglas Pulliam, 52, and Linda Joyce Jackson, 49, both of West Fork
Jessi Lee Rivera, 35, and Adriana Noemy Carrasquillo, 30, both of Fayetteville
Frederick Taylor Jr., 44, and Kajuanna Anjanette Bankston, 45, both of Springdale
Loren Justin Wade, 50, and Diana Lee Harris, 43, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Aug. 21
Preston Joe Davis, 22, and Leah Jayne Bowerman, 20, both of Springdale
Vincent Ramon Delgado, 47, and Michelle Lynn Seymore, 42, both of Fayetteville
Rodolfo Escamilla Moreno, 50, and Yisel Uribe Pineda, 43, both of Springdale
Jacob Levi Kiely, 27, and Tesla Nichole Gomez, 25, both of Fayetteville
William Alexander Smith, 23, and Amy Lynn Greenlee, 18, both of Fayetteville
Christopher Farrar Tompkins IV, 25, and Elizabeth Claire Gorman, 25, both of Fayetteville
Derrick Dewayne Walker, 35, and Rassia Shavonn Medlock, 35, both of Springdale
Pierce Jacob Wesselink, 33, and Alison Leigh Sigmon, 29, both of Springdale
Aug. 22
Jay Logue Alderson, 20, and Kelli Elizabeth Keith, 18, both of Elkins
Apoorv Dilip Bhusari, 29, and Bobbie Jo Foster, 29, both of Ellicott City, Md.
Martin Joseph Duane, 28, and Annissa Marie Dugas, 28, both of Springdale
Zachary David Evans, 28, and Shelby Taylor Vaughn, 26, both of Prairie Grove
Paul Brandon Heck, 47, Fayetteville, and Amy Grace Bradley, 41, Springdale
Robert Thomas Jacobson, 21, and Callie Rose Monk, 21, both of Fayetteville
John Patrick Stewart, 29, and Kara Mae Schwarzkopf, 27, both of Fayetteville
Jory Michael VanCleave, 30, and Machensie Leigh Campbell, 29, both of Fayetteville
Aug. 23
Marino Lopez Santiago, 22, and Ruby Esmeralda Alvarez, 18, both of Springdale
