Aug. 16

Jesus Antonio Estrada Diaz, 22, and Erika Hernandez, 22, both of Springdale

Edwin Brooks Fitzgerald, 55, and Lori Ann Elliott, 52, both of Springdale

Clyde Fletcher Jr., 49, and Joyce Delana Landwehr, 46, both of Fayetteville

Thomas Doyle Fritch, 43, and David Allen Emerson, 29, both of Fayetteville

Kelvin Arnold Holmes, 53, and Tricia Lavonne Watkins, 37, both of Huntsville

James Rush Jordan, 47, and Mary Margaret Rall, 48, both of Fayetteville

Joe Neil Pierson, 49, and Dania Vanessa Bueso Alvarado, 40, both of Lincoln

Aug. 17

John Robert Anderson, 29, and Jordan Marie Gattis, 26, both of Fayetteville

Benjamin Isaac Apodaca, 28, and Catalina Bonifaz-Gutierrez, 29, both of Fayetteville

Jonathan Emery Brown, 34, and Lauren Marie Harrison, 27, both of Fayetteville

Elizabeth Elaine Bustamante, 28, and Sydney Carter Franklin, 23, both of Addison, Texas

Christopher Allen Collins, 30, and Tabetha Ashlee Meadors, 28, both of Springdale

Mahmudul Hasan Doha, 29, Fayetteville, and Mahbuba Akter, 24, Normal, Ill.

Zachary Ryan Evans, 24, and Whitney Elaine Thompson, 25, both of Farmington

Justin Christopher Farnan, 30, and Julie Ann Kniess, 26, both of Berryville

Nicolas Felipe Guzman, 29, and Ashley Nichole Hoover, 26, both of Fayetteville

Jared Mitchell Hanson, 26, and Tiffany Nicole Romine, 22, both of Bethel Heights

Keaton Jacob Hildebrand, 21, Keller, Texas, and Alexis Haley Almager, 21, Fayetteville

Tony Levett Johnson, 34, and Ashley Michelle Johnson, 29, both of Fayetteville

Skylar Lance Keeney, 31, and Tanner LaDee O'Neal, 20, both of Elkins

Andrew Steven NeSmith, 46, and Lori Nadine Offutt, 42, both of Lincoln

Julian Pagan Rodriguez, 36, and Ivelisse Berrocal, 22, both of Springdale

James Adam Pierson, 35, and Christena Kay Reed, 36, both of Fayetteville

Brian Stephen Rickard, 36, and Jessica Erin Pierce, 39, both of Springdale

Francisco Javier Sanchez-Flores, 36, and Ma. Elena Isabel Jimenez Rios, 33, both of Springdale

Jimmore Tatios, 20, and April Mohang, 20, both of Springdale

Nelson Allen Tucker II, 27, and Paige Audrene Johnson, 22, both of Elkins

Aug. 20

Jon Austin Galyean, 23, Springdale, and Kelsie Elisasko Lang, 21, Fayetteville

Wesley Eugene Hankins, 37, and Monica Faith Alexander, 37, both of Fayetteville

Jonathan Andrew Lott, 24, and Kelly Lynne Montgomery, 25, both of Fayetteville

Frank Douglas Pulliam, 52, and Linda Joyce Jackson, 49, both of West Fork

Jessi Lee Rivera, 35, and Adriana Noemy Carrasquillo, 30, both of Fayetteville

Frederick Taylor Jr., 44, and Kajuanna Anjanette Bankston, 45, both of Springdale

Loren Justin Wade, 50, and Diana Lee Harris, 43, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Aug. 21

Preston Joe Davis, 22, and Leah Jayne Bowerman, 20, both of Springdale

Vincent Ramon Delgado, 47, and Michelle Lynn Seymore, 42, both of Fayetteville

Rodolfo Escamilla Moreno, 50, and Yisel Uribe Pineda, 43, both of Springdale

Jacob Levi Kiely, 27, and Tesla Nichole Gomez, 25, both of Fayetteville

William Alexander Smith, 23, and Amy Lynn Greenlee, 18, both of Fayetteville

Christopher Farrar Tompkins IV, 25, and Elizabeth Claire Gorman, 25, both of Fayetteville

Derrick Dewayne Walker, 35, and Rassia Shavonn Medlock, 35, both of Springdale

Pierce Jacob Wesselink, 33, and Alison Leigh Sigmon, 29, both of Springdale

Aug. 22

Jay Logue Alderson, 20, and Kelli Elizabeth Keith, 18, both of Elkins

Apoorv Dilip Bhusari, 29, and Bobbie Jo Foster, 29, both of Ellicott City, Md.

Martin Joseph Duane, 28, and Annissa Marie Dugas, 28, both of Springdale

Zachary David Evans, 28, and Shelby Taylor Vaughn, 26, both of Prairie Grove

Paul Brandon Heck, 47, Fayetteville, and Amy Grace Bradley, 41, Springdale

Robert Thomas Jacobson, 21, and Callie Rose Monk, 21, both of Fayetteville

John Patrick Stewart, 29, and Kara Mae Schwarzkopf, 27, both of Fayetteville

Jory Michael VanCleave, 30, and Machensie Leigh Campbell, 29, both of Fayetteville

Aug. 23

Marino Lopez Santiago, 22, and Ruby Esmeralda Alvarez, 18, both of Springdale

NW News on 08/27/2018