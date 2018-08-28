Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Wally Hall What's in a Dame Email newsletters Weather Traffic Recruiting Guy Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Arkansas native says he's selling 3D-printed gun plans, despite ruling by The Associated Press | Today at 12:06 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2018, file photo, Cody Wilson, with Defense Distributed, holds a 3D-printed gun called the Liberator at his shop in Austin, Texas. A federal judge in Seattle has granted an injunction that prohibits the Trump administration from allowing a Texas company to post 3D gun-making plans online. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, file)

AUSTIN, Texas — The owner of a Texas company that makes untraceable 3D-printed guns says he has begun selling the blueprints through his website to anyone who wants to make one, despite a federal court order barring him from posting the plans online.

Cody Wilson, a Cabot native, said he began selling the plans Tuesday morning and that he'll sell them for any price. Wilson said he believes that selling them, instead of posting the plans for anyone to view or download for free, will not run afoul of the Seattle federal judge's Monday order.

Nineteen states and the District of Columbia had sought an injunction to stop a settlement that the federal government reached with Wilson's Austin-based Defense Distributed.

The states argued that posting the plans online for how to make the untraceable plastic guns would pose a security risk.

Wilson first published downloadable designs for a 3D-printed firearm in 2013. The plans were downloaded about 100,000 times until the State Department ordered him to cease, contending the effort violated federal export laws since some of the blueprints were downloaded by people outside the United States.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Robbed after being called to help someone locked out of vehicle, roadside assistance worker tells Little Rock police
by Brandon Riddle
Man fatally shot in third Pine Bluff killing in 48-hour span, police say
by Brandon Riddle
Trump takes on Google in complaints about social media
by The Associated Press
Arkansas native says he's selling 3D-printed gun plans, despite ruling
by The Associated Press
Little Rock police: Armed robbers forced couple to get out of SUV at stop sign, took vehicle
by Jillian Kremer
ADVERTISEMENT