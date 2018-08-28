Arkansas native says he's selling 3D-printed gun plans, despite ruling

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2018, file photo, Cody Wilson, with Defense Distributed, holds a 3D-printed gun called the Liberator at his shop in Austin, Texas. A federal judge in Seattle has granted an injunction that prohibits the Trump administration from allowing a Texas company to post 3D gun-making plans online. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, file)

AUSTIN, Texas — The owner of a Texas company that makes untraceable 3D-printed guns says he has begun selling the blueprints through his website to anyone who wants to make one, despite a federal court order barring him from posting the plans online.

Cody Wilson, a Cabot native, said he began selling the plans Tuesday morning and that he'll sell them for any price. Wilson said he believes that selling them, instead of posting the plans for anyone to view or download for free, will not run afoul of the Seattle federal judge's Monday order.

Nineteen states and the District of Columbia had sought an injunction to stop a settlement that the federal government reached with Wilson's Austin-based Defense Distributed.

The states argued that posting the plans online for how to make the untraceable plastic guns would pose a security risk.

Wilson first published downloadable designs for a 3D-printed firearm in 2013. The plans were downloaded about 100,000 times until the State Department ordered him to cease, contending the effort violated federal export laws since some of the blueprints were downloaded by people outside the United States.

