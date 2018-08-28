Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Wally Hall What's in a Dame Email newsletters Weather Traffic Recruiting Guy Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Arkansan accused of kidnapping girlfriend after running her car off road by Jaime Dunaway | Today at 1:02 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Emilio Williams, 26, of Paragould. - Photo by Greene County jail

A man accused of kidnapping his girlfriend and running her car off a highway early Saturday was arrested in northeast Arkansas, authorities said.

A witness told Paragould officers that the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban forced a Buick sedan off U.S. 49 near Arkansas 135 after following the car for about 3 miles, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

The SUV driver, later identified as 26-year-old Emilio Williams, was then seen forcing the Buick's driver into his vehicle and heading south on the highway, the report states.

Officers said they stopped the SUV at Ragins' Dynamic Auto on U.S. 49 in Brookland, where the 33-year-old victim told authorities she had been taken against her will while trying to leave Williams because of his "violent tendencies."

Records show Williams was arrested and taken to the Greene County jail on charges of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and obstructing government operations. He remained in jail Tuesday afternoon in lieu of $15,000 cash-only bond.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Arkansas native says he's selling 3D-printed gun plans, despite ruling
by The Associated Press
Talks with Canadian officials expected after U.S.-Mexico deal
by The Associated Press
Arkansan accused of kidnapping girlfriend after running her car off road
by Jaime Dunaway
Astronaut-in-training quits NASA for first time in 50 years
by The Associated Press
Robbed after being called to help someone locked out of vehicle, roadside assistance worker tells Little Rock police
by Brandon Riddle
ADVERTISEMENT