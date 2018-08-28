Arkansan accused of kidnapping girlfriend after running her car off road

A man accused of kidnapping his girlfriend and running her car off a highway early Saturday was arrested in northeast Arkansas, authorities said.

A witness told Paragould officers that the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban forced a Buick sedan off U.S. 49 near Arkansas 135 after following the car for about 3 miles, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

The SUV driver, later identified as 26-year-old Emilio Williams, was then seen forcing the Buick's driver into his vehicle and heading south on the highway, the report states.

Officers said they stopped the SUV at Ragins' Dynamic Auto on U.S. 49 in Brookland, where the 33-year-old victim told authorities she had been taken against her will while trying to leave Williams because of his "violent tendencies."

Records show Williams was arrested and taken to the Greene County jail on charges of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and obstructing government operations. He remained in jail Tuesday afternoon in lieu of $15,000 cash-only bond.