New security measures added at War Memorial Stadium after Salt Bowl scare

The Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism is increasing security measures at Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium after rumors of gunfire led to panic Saturday night during a high school football game.

Security staff will enforce a clear bag policy and use security wands on all fans entering the stadium for future events, according to a Tuesday news release from the agency. Patrons will also be prohibited from loitering in the concourse area, department Director Kane Webb said.

The added security measures stem from an incident Saturday at the Salt Bowl, an annual rivalry game between Saline County's Benton and Bryant high schools. Confusion about possible gunfire sent thousands of the 38,000 people in attendance running to the exits shortly after the second half began.

Investigators have not found any evidence of gunfire and said the noise people heard was likely falling metal barricades or possibly the firing of a stun gun during a fight.

"Our No.1 priority is safety," Webb said in a statement. "At the same time, we want everyone who comes to War Memorial to feel comfortable and enjoy themselves. We believe [these policies] will be the least invasive methods to accomplish that goal and can be implemented immediately.

"War Memorial Stadium has been home to thousands of family friendly events over the decades. The Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism plans to continue that time-honored tradition. However, the world has changed in the past few years, and increased security is a necessity. Going forward, we will continue to evaluate security measures and enhance them as necessary."

Gov. Asa Hutchinson praised the move Tuesday, saying the response to the false alarm has been "measured and professional."

"The agency had produced a detailed security plan specifically for the Salt Bowl, as it does for every event at War Memorial. That preparation minimized panic among fans and allowed personnel to quickly reconnect families," the governor said.

"They have wisely added security measures ... in addition to security measures already in place and followed at the stadium. I applaud the quick evaluation and the implementation of the common-sense measures that will increase the safety at War Memorial.”

Little Rock police and Arkansas State Parks officials have reviewed video footage from Saturday night but have not been able to pinpoint the fight that reportedly caused the panic or determine who — if anyone — is responsible. The investigation is ongoing.

High school football will return to War Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday when Little Rock Parkview hosts Springdale.

