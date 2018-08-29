BASKETBALL

Arkansas to play UTSA in NLR

The University of Arkansas men's basketball team will play its annual game in the central part of the state Dec. 15 against Texas-San Antonio at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, according to a schedule released by UTSA on Tuesday.

It is the seventh confirmed game for Arkansas against a team from Texas.

The Razorbacks play Texas on Nov. 9 in El Paso and have games in Fayetteville against Texas-Arlington on Nov. 23, Texas State on Dec. 22 and Texas A&M on Feb. 23. Arkansas plays at Texas A&M on Jan. 5 in its SEC opener, and at Texas Tech on Jan. 26 in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

Kansas' Self, Auburn's Pearl headline clinic

Kansas Coach Bill Self and Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl will headline the seventh annual Arkansas Basketball Coaches Association coaches clinic Sept. 17 at Hendrix College in Conway.

Also, Southern Miss Coach Doc Sadler, of Greenwood, is scheduled to appear at the clinic.

Sadler and Pearl will conduct the clinic from 9 a.m.-noon, then Self takes over from 1-3 p.m.

Cost is $25 for association members and $50 for non-members.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Former Hog QB leads Van Buren to victory

With former University of Arkansas quarterback Casey Dick coaching in his first game, Van Buren snapped a 15-game losing streak with a 48-33 victory against longtime rival Alma at Airedale Stadium in Alma. The victory also snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Airedales. Van Buren finished last season 0-10 and dropped the final five games of 2016. The Pointers’ last victory was Oct. 7, 2016. Christian Morrow completed 21 of 32 passes for 219 yards with a touchdown for the Pointers. Gary Phillips also completed all three of his passes for 75 yards and two scores. Van Buren’s Brayden Rivas rushed for 162 yards and 2 touchdowns on 20 carries. He also caught eight passes for 71 yards. Logan Humphries hauled in four passes for 71 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown. Van Buren led 32-13 at halftime.

— Harold McIlvain II

CROSS COUNTRY

Arkansas women ninth in preseason poll

The University of Arkansas women are ranked ninth in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association preseason poll.

Arkansas is one of two SEC teams in the preseason poll with Georgia at No. 19. New Mexico is ranked No. 1 and Colorado is No. 2.

The Razorbacks return four All-SEC performers in Taylor Werner, Carina Viljoen, Ashton Endsley and 2017 SEC Freshman of the Year Lauren Gregory.

Arkansas finished first at the 2017 SEC Championships and the 2017 NCAA South Central Region Championship, and 13th at the NCAA championships.

Arkansas men 15th in preseason poll

The University of Arkansas men are ranked 15th in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association preseason poll.

The Razorbacks are one of three SEC teams ranked with Alabama at No. 6 and Ole Miss at No. 29. Northern Arizona is ranked No. 1 and BYU is No. 2.

Arkansas ended the 2017 season with a fifth-place finish at the NCAA Championships, marking the third time in the past three years the Razorbacks have placed in the top 10 at the national competition.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

UCA's Ricks earns Southland honor

Kristen Ricks of the University of Central Arkansas was named defensive player of the week by the Southland Conference on Monday.

Ricks helped the Bears shut out Louisiana-Monroe 2-0 and Missouri State 2-0.

MEN'S SOCCER

John Brown wins in Kansas

Micah Herrmann scored two goals to lift John Brown University to a 2-1 victory over Bethel (Kan.) in North Newton, Kan., on Tuesday.

Herrmann's goals came in the 65th and 83rd minutes.

Britt Wisener made two saves in the goal for John Brown (2-0-0).

UCA's Olsen honored by MVC

Marc Olsen of the University of Central Arkansas was named Missouri Valley Conference defensive player of the week on Tuesday.

Olsen made four saves in a 1-0 victory over Georgia State.

VOLLEYBALL

UAFS defeats UAM

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith defeated the University of Arkansas at Monticello 25-18, 25-18, 25-20 Tuesday night in Fort Smith.

Arkansas-Fort Smith (4-1) was led by Anna Demmer, who had 10 kills. Laryssa Correa had 16 assists and Pilar Onstad had 17 digs.

Arkansas-Monticello (1-4) was led by Markayla Dickie, who had 10 kills. Shayna Daniels had 21 assists and Jessica Mahan had 20 digs.

Sports on 08/29/2018