Tennessee prospect impressed with Arkansas

Arkansas’ coaches and facilities wowed one of Tennessee’s better 2020 prospects and there’s a good chance he makes his way back to Fayetteville.

Defensive end Tyrece Edwards (6-2, 230 pounds) of Knoxville West visited Arkansas in February and left with a scholarship offer.

“Well, to be honest, I liked the coaches. They seem pretty chill and relatable,” Edwards said. “I really like the campus and I love how the cafeteria and academic center are like in the same building, and I like how it’s close to the stadium and practice facilities. It was just a really nice campus.”

He was named the Region 3-5A Defensive Lineman of the Year after recording 78 tackles, 12 sacks, 28 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles while blocking 3 field goals as a sophomore.

Should he become a Razorback, he’ll fit right in.

“Everything is in my favorite color,” Edwards said.

Edwards, who has a 3.1 grade point average, liked the Arkansas’ engineering department.

“I visited the engineering building that was very impressive,” he said.

He also has an offer from Tulane while drawing interest from others.

“I was down to Florida this summer and their linebacker coach really liked me and said he will keep in contact,” Edwards said. “When I went to Clemson they took down all my information and said I did really well.”