Rosey seasons for Riley, Smart

LOS ANGELES -- A few days after the Rose Bowl matchup between No. 2 Oklahoma and No. 3 Georgia was set, Sooners Coach Lincoln Riley and Bulldogs Coach Kirby Smart ran into each other at a high school in Georgia. They were there by themselves to recruit the same player.

"We were waiting for like a crowd of reporters to come out," Riley said early in Rose Bowl week. "I thought it might have been staged in a way."

Riley and Smart got a brief chance to catch up again Sunday at a downtown Los Angeles hotel, sharing the stage with The Leishman Trophy that goes to the winner of today's game in Pasadena. After answering questions from reporters for 25 minutes, Smart and Riley shook hands and posed for pictures with the sterling silver football.

It's a good looking trophy, but the big prize for Oklahoma (12-1) and Georgia (12-1) is a spot in the College Football Playoff championship game in Atlanta on Jan. 8.

"There's been a lot of build up for this game, like Lincoln said, and it's time to go play," Smart said.

Riley is in his first season as Oklahoma's head coach. Smart is in year two at his alma mater. They came into their jobs in very different ways, but both inherited ready-made rosters, with the talent to make a championship run. The challenge for each was to reach that potential.

Smart, the longtime defensive coordinator under Nick Saban at Alabama, was hired by Georgia after former coach Mark Richt was pushed out. Richt's 15 years in Athens were mostly successful, but there was a sense among supporters and the school administration that Georgia was not maxing out in football. Georgia had not won an SEC title since 2005.

The program did not need an overhaul. Smart, 42, was left a roster built on the foundation of top-10 recruiting classes in both 2014 and 2015. Members of those classes make up the majority of Georgia's starting lineup in the Rose Bowl, including star running back Nick Chubb and All-America linebacker Roquan Smith. Smart's task was to make players who had some success understand they were capable of much more.

"They may see it as they were completely happy winning nine, 10 games a year, and that's what I call complacency," Smart said. "In our case, that was probably the greatest challenge -- not accepting what had been done before as the norm and convincing the players that are currently on the team that we can do better. How do we do that? Well, we do it this way. Well, that might not be the right way in their mind. You've got to convince them it is. Sometimes that takes more work than just coming in where a team's hungry and more aggressive and listens to what you have to say."

After going 8-5 last season, Georgia won the SEC in 2017.

Riley, 34, was already an integral part of the Oklahoma program when he was promoted from offensive coordinator in June to replace coach Bob Stoops, who had surprisingly decided to retire after 18 years in Norman. The Sooners had won the Big 12 in 2015 and '16, making the playoff in '15, with Riley calling plays. They entered 2017 as favorites again, led by quarterback Baker Mayfield.

With the rest of the coaching staff already in place, Riley did not necessarily have to win over the players.

"Probably the biggest challenge was starting in early June," Riley said. "Whatever changes we did want to make you felt like you had to get them done pretty quickly. So I think for us it's continuing to build on it, trying to find a few ways to get a little better, and maintain the high expectations there have always been at Oklahoma."

The Sooners rolled to another Big 12 title, Mayfield won the Heisman and the offense is on pace to set a school record for yards per play at 8.44.

Mayfield has been dealing with flu-like symptoms leading up to the Rose Bowl. He has been practicing but his condition caused him to miss three team events, including two media availabilities. Mayfield made it to media day Saturday and all indications are he will play today.

Since 2000, Heisman-winning quarterbacks are 4-6 in the BCS championship and playoff games played in the seasons they won the award. That includes Oregon's Marcus Mariota going 1-1 in the 2014 playoff. Florida State's Jameis Winston, Auburn's Cam Newton and USC's Matt Leinart won national championship games after winning the Heisman.

Oklahoma has a four-game winning streak against SEC teams, having beaten one each of the last four seasons. The Sooners beat Alabama in the Sugar Bowl after the 2013 season and Auburn in the Sugar after last season. In between, they won a home-and-home against Tennessee.

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm has received plenty of accolades for leading the Bulldogs to the playoff as a freshman, but he is not the only newbie making big contributions for the Dawgs' offense. Andrew Thomas has manned right tackle all season and tailback De'Andre Swift has contributed 743 yards from scrimmage as a complement to Chubb and senior Sony Michel in the backfield.

Rose Bowl

NO. 2 OKLAHOMA (12-1)

VS. NO. 3 GEORGIA (12-1)

TIME/TV 4 p.m. Central, ESPN

WHERE Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

LINE Georgia by 3

SERIES First meeting

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

A spot in the College Football Playoff national championship game. The Bulldogs are making their first playoff appearance and have not won a national title since 1980. Second-year Coach Kirby Smart guided Georgia to a big jump from 8-5 in his first season to SEC champions. First-year Coach Lincoln Riley led the Sooners to their third straight Big 12 championship and second playoff appearance in three seasons. The Sooners have not played for the national championship since 2008, and have not won it since 2000.

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma’s offensive line against Georgia’s defensive front. QB Baker Mayfield draws most of the accolades for the Sooners, but the Heisman Trophy winner operates behind one of the best offensive lines in the country. Future high NFL Draft picks man both tackles in All-American Orlando Brown and Bobby Evans. Georgia has run stuffers up front in their 3-4 defense in DE Trenton Thompson and NT John Atkins, but most of the pass rush comes from linebackers Roquan Smith, Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy, who have combined for 13 sacks. It’s not just about sacking Mayfield; it’s about whether the Bulldogs can keep him from making plays down field when he scrambles.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

GEORGIA RBs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. The seniors rank second and third in Georgia history in career yards rushing, trailing only the great Herschel Walker. Chubb is the power back at 225 pounds. He ran for 1,175 yards and averaged 6.2 yards per carry this season. Michel averages 7.2 yards per carry, and needs 52 yards rushing to give Georgia two 1,000-yard rushers in a season for the first time.

OKLAHOMA LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo. The senior was a second-team All-American and the Big 12 co-defensive player of the year. Obo had 8 sacks among 17.5 tackles for loss and forced 3 fumbles. Okoronkwo and fellow LB Caleb Kelly are big play makers on a Sooners defense that has had its struggles and ranks 70th in the nation in yards per play allowed (5.66).

FACTS & FIGURES

Georgia freshman QB Jake Fromm was the most efficient quarterback in the SEC with a rating of 168. He also threw only 230 passes, just ninth most in the SEC and 93rd in the country. … The Sooners are tops in the country averaging 8.44 yards per play. The school record is 7.6 in 1971. … Oklahoma has won eight consecutive games and during the streak RB Rodney Anderson has 1,182 yards from scrimmage and 15 touchdowns. … Georgia is seventh in the nation in third-down conversions at 47 percent.

