One man killed in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Sherwood man admitted being involved in a shooting but claimed he fired the shot while fleeing from the man who was killed in the shooting, according to a police report.

Christopher Rankin, 25, was arrested Monday in connection with first-degree murder. He was being held in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Trenton Coney, 22, was pronounced dead Monday at a hospital. He was shot once in the chest, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

Someone flagged down a Fayetteville police officer at 12:47 a.m. and told him about a disturbance in the parking lot of 548 W. Dickson St., according to the release.

Officers found Coney with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the release.

Rankin fled the scene before the officers arrived, but police found him in Fayetteville shortly after the shooting. He was taken into custody without incident, according to the release.

Rankin was interviewed by police and admitted his involvement in the shooting but claimed he fired behind him as he fled from Coney, according to the police report. Rankin told police that he did not know anyone was wounded.

Police received a different version of the shooting from witnesses and the evidence also did not match Rankin's claims, according to the report.

Several witnesses told police Rankin was speaking with a woman in the parking lot of Arsaga's Depot when Coney walked up to check on her. Coney and the woman were friends, according to the police report.

Rankin got upset, pulled a gun from his jacket pocket and pointed it at Coney, according to the release.

The men exchanged words and Rankin put the gun back in his pocket before a physical altercation began. Coney fell to the ground before Rankin stood over him, pulled the gun from his pocket and fired one shot striking Coney in his chest, according to the release.

Rankin faces from 10 to 40 years in prison or life imprisonment if he's convicted of first-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

NW News on 01/02/2018