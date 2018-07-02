Subscribe Register Login
Monday, July 02, 2018

Wolfe ready to announce from Hogs and Aggies

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 3:19 p.m.

arkansas-assistant-coach-mark-smith-speaks-with-players-wednesday-march-28-2018-during-practice-at-the-universitys-practice-facility-on-campus-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

Arkansas assistant coach Mark Smith speaks with players Wednesday, March 28, 2018, during practice at the university's practice facility on campus in Fayetteville.

Highly recruited cornerback Bobby Wolfe will announce his college decision on Tuesday at The Opening.

Wolfe, 6-3, 190 pounds, 4.46 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Houston Madison High School, has more than 20 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Texas, Georgia, Texas A&M, LSU, Ole Miss, Baylor, Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon and others.

He committed to Texas A&M on Feb. 4, but reopened his recruiting March 6. He’s made several unofficial trips and an official visit to College Station while making an official visit to Arkansas on June 7-9.

Should he pledge to the Hogs, it will because of his relationship with coach Chad Morris and cornerbacks coach Mark Smith.

“Obviously the coaches,” Wolfe said. “You know, Coach Smith and Coach Morris, they made a big impact on me when I was down there on my official visit. I can see myself playing with them and building a program.”

Wolfe knowing several A&M players and commitments and having a good vibe with cornerbacks coach Maurice Linguist and head coach Jimbo Fisher helps the Aggies.

“They’re my boys,” Wolfe said. “I know boys at Texas A&M, so the bond is already there, and Coach Mo and Coach Fisher, we talk every day.”

He said the recruiting process is coming to a head.

“It’s building up to a point. It’s real tense,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe has talked to Smith and received good-luck wishes while at The Opening.

“Like whatever decision I make, that’s still going to be my boy,” Wolfe said.

Tuesday’s decision will be final.

“Like when I commit, it’s over,” Wolfe said.

