Report: Arkansas, Indiana to begin home-and-home series in 2018

Arkansas’ men’s basketball team will open a home-and-home series this season with one of the sport’s most storied programs, according to a report.

Jon Rothstein, a college basketball insider for CBS Sports, wrote on Twitter that the Razorbacks will play Indiana on Nov. 18 in Bud Walton Arena. The game will be played as part of the Hardwood Showcase. Arkansas will make a return trip to Bloomington in 2019-2020, according to Rothstein.

The programs have met only twice and the all-time series is tied 1-1. They last played in the first round of the 2008 NCAA Tournament, a game Arkansas won 86-72. The only other meeting came during the 1949-50 season.

The Hoosiers finished the 2017-18 season with a 16-15 record and a 9-9 mark in the Big Ten. Indiana returns star Juwan Morgan, who averaged a team-high 16.5 points and 7.4 rebounds last season, and is bringing in a star-studded recruiting class that features five-star shooting guard Romeo Langford and three other four-star prospects. The class is ranked 10th nationally, according to 247 Sports.

Archie Miller, who led Dayton’s basketball program to 139 wins and four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time in school history, was hired by Indiana in March 2017 after Tom Crean was let go.