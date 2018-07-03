BASEBALL

Four Razorbacks sign contracts

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas Razorbacks catcher Grant Koch, shortstop Jax Biggers and left-handed pitcher Kacey Murphy -- all juniors this season -- have signed professional contracts along with senior second baseman Carson Shaddy according to Jim Callis of MLB.com.

Koch, from Fayetteville, was a fifth-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates and signed for a $364,400 bonus -- full value for his slot according to Callis. He committed just one error this season and had a fielding percentage of .998. He batted .245 with 7 home runs and 35 RBI.

Biggers, from Missouri City, Texas, was an eighth-round pick by the Texas Rangers and signed for a $166,400 bonus. He batted .280 with 4 home runs and 26 RBI.

Murphy, from Rogers Heritage, was an 11th-round pick by the Detroit Tigers and signed for a $145,000 bonus. He was 8-5 with a 3.20 earned run average and had 88 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings.

Shaddy, from Fayetteville, was a 10th-round pick by the Washington Nationals. His signing bonus was only $10,000 because as a senior he had limited bargaining power. He batted .330 with 13 home runs and 55 RBI.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

FOOTBALL

Arkansas-Missouri a Friday game

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks will conclude their football regular-season schedule against Missouri on the Friday after Thanksgiving for the fifth consecutive year.

The Razorbacks' game at Missouri in 2018 will be played at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo., the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville announced Monday.

CBS will continue to televise the Arkansas-Missouri game nationally, the network announced.

Arkansas and Missouri began playing regularly in 2014 after the Tigers joined the SEC. The matchup replaced the Arkansas-LSU game as part of the CBS schedule for the Friday after Thanksgiving.

Missouri is 3-1 in SEC games against Arkansas, including a 48-45 victory at Reynolds Razorback Stadium last season. Bret Bielema was fired as the Arkansas coach immediately after the game. The Tigers lead the overall series against the Razorbacks 6-3.

-- Bob Holt

BASKETBALL

Mayberry hired as ORU assistant

Former Arkansas Razorbacks star point guard Lee Mayberry has been hired at Oral Roberts University as a women's basketball assistant coach, Golden Eagles Coach Misti Cussen announced Monday.

Mayberry, 48, was a volunteer assistant and special assistant at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville to Coach Mike Anderson from the 2014-15 through 2016-17 seasons before going to Watson Chapel High School as an assistant last season.

Mayberry will be working with his daughter, Taleya, and coaching another daughter, Maya, at ORU. Taleya is a graduate assistant coach with the team and Maya will be a sophomore guard next season after being named to the Summit League All-Newcomer team as a freshman.

"It's an honor to serve ORU women's basketball," Mayberry said in a news release. "God continues to open doors for me and my family. I am looking forward to bringing my skills and talents to the program and working with Coach Cussen, the coaching staff, the team and administration."

Mayberry, a Tulsa native, was a four-year starter at Arkansas from the 1988-89 through 1991-92 seasons and helped the Razorbacks win four consecutive conference championships and reach the 1990 Final Four.

A member of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame and UA Sports Hall of Honor, Mayberry is the Razorbacks' third-leading career scorer with 1,940 points and is the all-time leader in steals with 291 and second in assists with 729. He played seven seasons in the NBA with the Milwaukee Bucks and Vancouver Grizzlies.

-- Bob Holt

TRACK AND FIELD

UA sprinter arrested

FAYETTEVILLE -- Obi Igbokwe, an eight-time All-American sprinter for the Arkansas Razorbacks, was arrested by Fayetteville police on Saturday and charged with driving while intoxicated, careless driving, having an expired vehicle license and driving without proof of insurance, according to the Washington County jail.

Igbokwe, 21, was released after posting a $1,250 bond and has a hearing schedule in Fayetteville District Court on Aug. 20.

As a junior this year Igbokwe earned two All-American honors at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships when he finished sixth in the 400 meters in 45.15 seconds and ran a leg on the Razorbacks' sixth-place 1,600 relay team.

Igbowke, who is from The Woodlands, Texas, finished fifth in the 400 at the USA Championships where he ran 45.23 seconds.

Sports on 07/03/2018