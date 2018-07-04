Corpus Christi completes sweep of Naturals

SPRINGDALE -- Corpus Christi didn't need a ninth-inning rally Tuesday to complete a three-game sweep over Northwest Arkansas.

Lorenzo Quintana hit a three-run home run in the first inning, and the Hooks beat the Naturals 4-1 before a crowd of 6,061 at Arvest Ballpark. Quintana hit one of two home runs Monday when Corpus Christi scored six runs in the ninth to blow past the Naturals, 7-2.

Corpus Christi also won the opener 5-2 on Sunday.

Left-hander Cionel Perez (6-1) allowed only 1 run and 4 hits in 7 innings to earn the victory for Corpus Christi. Northwest Arkansas starter Foster Griffin's only bad inning came in the first when he allowed three base runners, including the home run to left field by Quintana. Griffin settled down and pitched 7 innings, during which he allowed 5 hits and 4 runs.

Perez spent three days with the parent club in Houston but did not see any action before returning to Corpus Christi.

"He did a pretty good job," Corpus Christi manager Omar Lopez said. "He threw 96 pitches and was, basically, having fun on the mound. He made a mistake the cost him a run but, hopefully, he will learn from that."

Corpus Christi led 4-0 before Northwest Arkansas scored in the fourth inning after singles by Alex Liddi and Kelvin Gutierrez. But the Naturals (37-43) managed only one more hit against Perez and Carlos Sierra, who earned his second save.

Quintana and Chas McCormick each had two hits for Corpus Christi (52-29), which outscored Northwest Arkansas 16-5 in the series.

SHORT HOPS

• A called balk cost Cionel Perez a run in the fourth inning. The Corpus Christi left-hander appeared in good shape with a runner at first base and two outs. The balk sent Alex Liddi to second base, and he scored when Kelvin Gutierrez dumped a single into short right field. Perez got a bit of revenge moments later when he picked Gutierrez off first base to end the inning.

• Khahlil Lee hit a leadoff single while pinch-hitting John Brontsema in the eight inning for Northwest Arkansas. Lee went 2 for 5 while batting leadoff for the Naturals on Monday night.

On Deck: The Naturals will spend July 4 in San Antonio, where Arnaldo Hernandez (3-4, 4.62 ERA) will oppose Jesse Scholtens (5-1, 2.47 ERA). Hernandez allowed 2 runs and 6 hits in 5 1/3 innings in his last start against San Antonio.

On The Air: KQSM-FM 92.1

On The Web: www.nwanaturals.com

Sports on 07/04/2018