GOLF

Simpson leads by 1

Webb Simpson shot a 9-under 61 for a one-stroke lead over Whee Kim after the first round of the PGA's Greenbrier Classic on Thursday at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. Simpson posted his career-best score after shaking off a two-hour weather delay with six holes left in his round. Kim had back-to-back bogeys on the front nine on the Old White TPC, and then ran off five birdies over a seven-hole stretch. The South Korean had a career-high 10 birdies overall. Teenager Joaquin Niemann of Chile was another stroke back at 7-under 63 and Kelly Kraft was at 64. Phil Mickelson shot 66 in his first tournament since the U.S. Open. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) and David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) each shot a 66 and are tied with Mickelson for ninth. Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks) had a 1-under 69. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) had a 1-over 71. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) was at 2-over 72. John Daly (Dardanelle, Razorbacks) had a 7-over 77.

Kirk out front

Defending champion Katherine Kirk shot a 10-under-par 62 to take the first-round lead at the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic on Thursday at Oneida, Wis. Kirk wasted no time in picking up from where she left off last year. Starting on the back nine, Kirk opened with three consecutive birdies and ended her day with a perfect wedge into the par-5 ninth for a tap-in birdie. Sei Young Kim was a stroke behind at 63, and Brittany Marchand and Megan Khang were tied at 64. Emma Talley, who made nine birdies in a stretch of 10 holes, was one of seven players at 7 under. Ten more players shot 66. Sung Hyun Park, who won her second career major in a three-person playoff at last week's KPMG Women's PGA Championship, started with a bogey and never got rolling with a 2-over 74. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) shot a 4-under 68. Emily Tubert (Razorbacks) had a 4-over 76.

Champ, Munoz in lead

Cameron Champ and Sebastian Munoz each shot an 8-under 64 on Thursday to share the lead of the Web.com Tour's LECOM Health Challenge at Findley Lake, N.Y. Oscar Fraustro was alone in third, one stroke back. Bhavik Patel, Conner Godsey, Kramer Hickok and Mark Blakefield were tied for fourth at 6 under. Sebastian Cappelen (Arkansas Razorbacks) was 4 under after a 68. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) was 2 under after a 70. Patrick Sullivan (Maumelle, UALR) shot a 7-over 79.

Rahm behind in Ireland

Defending champion Jon Rahm made back-to-back double bogeys around the turn in shooting a 2-over 74 in the opening round of the Irish Open at Donegal, Ireland, on Thursday, leaving the world No. 5 seven shots behind leader Ryan Fox. Rahm could be battling to just make the cut at Ballyliffin Golf Club today. Fox rolled in six birdies in a 67, continuing his impressive form in the prestige Rolex Series events on the European Tour. Padraig Harrington was in the group in a seven-way share of second place. Rory McIlroy, the tournament host and ranked No. 8, shot 70 after two birdies in each of the front and back nines, and was in a good position to make a run at an event he won in 2016.

BASEBALL

Zunino on 10-day DL

The Seattle Mariners placed starting catcher Mike Zunino on the 10-day disabled list Thursday with a bruised left ankle. Manager Scott Servais said Zunino rolled his ankle running the bases late in Seattle's 7-4 loss Wednesday to the Los Angeles Angels. Zunino was immediately sent in for X-rays on Thursday, and had his foot immobilized in a boot in the clubhouse before the series finale. Chris Herrmann takes over as the starting catcher, and David Freitas was recalled from Class AAA Tacoma to serve as the backup. Zunino is batting .189 with 12 home runs and 29 RBI this season.

Torres may need more time

The New York Yankees recalled middle infielder Tyler Wade on Thursday to take the roster spot of the injured Gleyber Torres, according to the YES Network. Torres, who is on the 10-day disabled list, may need longer than 10 days to heal, according to General Manager Brian Cashman. Torres, who is hitting .294 with 15 home runs and 42 RBI, could have been selected for the All-Star team as a reserve. As of Thursday afternoon, he was second in the voting at second base but well behind the Astros' Jose Altuve.

BASKETBALL

Source: Bjelica to 76ers

Nemanja Bjelica is moving from Minnesota to Philadelphia. A person familiar with the negotiations says Bjelica has agreed to a one-year contract with the 76ers worth nearly $4.5 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal has not been announced. Bjelica gives Philadelphia more shooting depth, needed in an offseason where the 76ers lost Ersan Ilyasova and Marco Belinelli. Bjelica shot 42 percent from three-point range last season, his best clip in his three NBA years.

FOOTBALL

QB fractures hand

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm has a broken bone in his left hand but isn't expected to miss any summer workouts. School athletics spokesman Leland Barrow said Thursday that Fromm has a "small fracture" in his non-throwing hand, though he is already throwing the football. Barrow didn't have details on how Fromm was injured, while Coach Kirby Smart told ESPN on Wednesday that the injury happened earlier this week. Fromm won the starting job as a freshman last season and led the Bulldogs to the SEC championship before losing in overtime to Alabama for the national championship. Fromm will face competition this year from touted freshman Justin Fields.

SOCCER

Japan coach out

The Japan Football Association said Akira Nishino will not continue as coach of the national team when his term ends at the end of July. JFA President Kozo Teshima made the announcement Thursday in Tokyo. Japan's squad returned home on Thursday following its round-of-16 defeat to Belgium at the World Cup in Russia. Nishino, 63, took over just two months before the World Cup following the surprise dismissal of Vahid Halilhodzic. Exceeding expectations, Nishino led Japan to its first appearance in the knockout stage since the 2010 tournament in South Africa. In April, the JFA said Nishino would manage the team until the end of the tournament.

HOCKEY

43 seek arbitration

Vegas forward William Karlsson is among 43 NHL players seeking salary arbitration after he finished third in the NHL in scoring with the expansion Golden Knights last season. Two more Golden Knights, defenseman Colin Miller and forward Tomas Nosek, also are on the list of players electing to have an arbitrator determine their contracts, the NHL Players' Association announced on Thursday. The number was 44 before the Hurricanes agreed to a $4.6 million, two-year contract with defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk, a restricted free agent. Van Riemsdyk will make $2.1 million next season and $2.5 million in the final year of the deal. Karlsson had a career-best 43 goals and 78 points, putting himself in position to earn a considerable raise after completing a two-year, $2 million contract.

MOTOR SPORTS

Switching to Supra

Toyota is the latest NASCAR manufacturer to switch models and go with a true sports car. The Japanese automaker unveiled the Supra on Thursday at Daytona International Speedway, saying it will make its debut in the Xfinity Series in 2019. Toyota has fielded the Camry in the second-tier NASCAR series since 2007, tallying 142 victories, 4 manufacturer championships and 2 driver titles. Toyota will continue to use the Camry in the premier Cup Series in 2019. Toyota currently has no plans to race the Supra in the Cup Series. Rivals Chevrolet and Ford have made recent changes to their Cup models, with Chevy struggling in the first year with the Camaro and Ford announcing in April it would shift from the Fusion to the Mustang in 2019.

Sports on 07/06/2018