Arkansas, Colorado State date set for December

— Arkansas and Colorado State have settled on a date for their basketball game later this year.

It is the same date they played last season.

The Razorbacks and Rams are scheduled to meet Wednesday, Dec. 5, at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colo., according to The Coloradoan. Time and TV details have yet to be released.

This year's game is the second half of a home-and-home that began last year, a 92-66 Arkansas win at Bud Walton Arena in the first ever meeting between the programs. Colorado State finished the season 11-21 overall and 4-14 in Mountain West Conference games.

The Colorado State date is the fourth non-conference date known for Arkansas' 2018-19 schedule. The Razorbacks are scheduled to play Texas in El Paso on Nov. 9, Indiana at home on Nov. 18 and at Texas Tech on Jan. 26 as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. A date has not been announced for Arkansas' contracted home game against Western Kentucky.

The full schedule should be complete sometime in September.

The Arkansas-Colorado State basketball games were scheduled in conjunction with a 2019 football game to be played between the Razorbacks and Rams in Fayetteville. The universities added a second football game - to be played on Sept. 8 in Fort Collins - after Michigan pulled out of a scheduled football series with Arkansas that was supposed to begin this year.