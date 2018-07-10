Top Texas safety likes Smith's 'lil swagger'

Arkansas cornerbacks coach Mark Smith has made a strong impression on highly recruited junior safety Darius Snow.

"He's the type of coach I look for you know," Snow said. "He's truthful and he's got a lil swagger to him too."

Snow, 6-2, 215, of Hebron High School in Carrollton, Texas has offers from schools from across the nation, including Arkansas, Clemson,Texas, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Alabama, Baylor, Georgia, Michigan State and others.

He recorded 126 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, an interceptions, 3 pass deflections and a recovered fumble as a sophomore.

Because of his relationship with Smith, he's hoping to make his way to Fayetteville for a visit later this month to get feel for the vibe of the school.

"Just the feel, really like if they have nice facilities and stuff, but I would really just wanna get the in person feel," Snow said. "Just a place i could feel at home a family type of environment."

His father, Eric played point guard for Michigan State and then went on to play in the NBA from 1995 to 2008. Fayetteville being close to home helps the odds of Snow visiting.

"I live here in Dallas, so my first thoughts were basically why not," Snow said.

E-mail Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com