Wednesday, July 11, 2018

League calendars

This article was published today at 2:11 a.m.

NBA

Through July 17 NBA Summer League, Las Vegas.

Aug. 4 Africa Game 2018, Pretoria, South Africa.

Sept. 7 Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2018 enshrinement ceremony.

2019

Feb. 16 Three-Point and Slam Dunk contests, Charlotte, N.C.

Feb. 17 Pro Basketball, NBA All-Star game, Charlotte, N.C.

NFL

July 16 Deadline for any club that designated franchise player to sign that player to a multiyear contract or extension.

Aug. 2 Hall of Fame game, Chicago vs. Baltimore at Canton, Ohio.

Aug. 5 Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Canton, Ohio.

Aug. 9-13 First weekend of preseason.

Sept. 1 Final cutdown to 53-man roster.

Sept. 6 Regular season opens: Atlanta at Philadelphia.

Sept. 9-10 First weekend of regular season.

Oct. 16-17 Fall owners meeting, New York.

Oct. 30 Trading deadline.

Dec. 12 Winter owners meeting, Irving, Texas

Dec. 30 Regular season ends.

Jan. 5-6 Wild-card playoff round.

Jan. 12-13 Divisional playoff round

Jan. 20 NFC and AFC championship games.

Jan. 27 Pro Bowl, Orlando, Florida.

Feb. 3 Super Bowl, Atlanta.

Feb. 26-March 4 NFL combine, Indianapolis.

March 13 League year and free agency begin.

March 24-27 Annual owners meeting, Phoenix.

April 25-27 NFL draft, Nashville.

NHL

July 20-Aug. 4 Arbitration hearings.

Aug. 6 Deadline for salary-arbitration decisions.

Sept. 13 Training camps open.

Oct. 3 Regular season begins.

2019

Jan. 1 Winter Classic, Boston at Chicago, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind.

Jan. 25 All-Star Skills Competition, SAP Center, San Jose, Calif.

Jan. 26 All-Star Game, SAP Center, San Jose, Calif.

Feb. 23 Stadium Series, Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field

April 6 Last day of NHL regular season.

April 10 Stanley Cup playoffs begin.

Sports on 07/11/2018

