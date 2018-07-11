League calendars

NBA
Through July 17 NBA Summer League, Las Vegas.
Aug. 4 Africa Game 2018, Pretoria, South Africa.
Sept. 7 Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2018 enshrinement ceremony.
2019
Feb. 16 Three-Point and Slam Dunk contests, Charlotte, N.C.
Feb. 17 Pro Basketball, NBA All-Star game, Charlotte, N.C.
NFL
July 16 Deadline for any club that designated franchise player to sign that player to a multiyear contract or extension.
Aug. 2 Hall of Fame game, Chicago vs. Baltimore at Canton, Ohio.
Aug. 5 Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Canton, Ohio.
Aug. 9-13 First weekend of preseason.
Sept. 1 Final cutdown to 53-man roster.
Sept. 6 Regular season opens: Atlanta at Philadelphia.
Sept. 9-10 First weekend of regular season.
Oct. 16-17 Fall owners meeting, New York.
Oct. 30 Trading deadline.
Dec. 12 Winter owners meeting, Irving, Texas
Dec. 30 Regular season ends.
Jan. 5-6 Wild-card playoff round.
Jan. 12-13 Divisional playoff round
Jan. 20 NFC and AFC championship games.
Jan. 27 Pro Bowl, Orlando, Florida.
Feb. 3 Super Bowl, Atlanta.
Feb. 26-March 4 NFL combine, Indianapolis.
March 13 League year and free agency begin.
March 24-27 Annual owners meeting, Phoenix.
April 25-27 NFL draft, Nashville.
NHL
July 20-Aug. 4 Arbitration hearings.
Aug. 6 Deadline for salary-arbitration decisions.
Sept. 13 Training camps open.
Oct. 3 Regular season begins.
2019
Jan. 1 Winter Classic, Boston at Chicago, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind.
Jan. 25 All-Star Skills Competition, SAP Center, San Jose, Calif.
Jan. 26 All-Star Game, SAP Center, San Jose, Calif.
Feb. 23 Stadium Series, Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field
April 6 Last day of NHL regular season.
April 10 Stanley Cup playoffs begin.
