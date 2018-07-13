Subscribe Register Login
Friday, July 13, 2018, 12:23 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

UAPB picked to finish last in division; running back, punter make conference preseason first team

By Brooks Kubena

This article was published today at 11:04 a.m. Updated today at 11:19 a.m.

2018 Preseason All-SWAC Football Team

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB Noah Johnson Alcorn State

RB P.J. Simmons Alcorn State

RB KeShawn Williams UAPB

OL Mustaffa Ibrahim Alcorn State

OL Jeremiah Abby Southern

OL William Waddell Grambling State

OL Kyle Davis Grambling State

OL Corbin Finlayson Prairie View A&M

WR Quinn McElfresh Mississippi Valley State

WR Darrell Clark Grambling State

TE Jordan Jones Grambling State

DEFENSE

DL Linwood Banks Grambling State

DL La’Allan Clark Grambling State

DL Brandon Varner Grambling State

DL Vernon Moland Alabama A&M

LB Patrick Harbin Mississippi Valley State

LB Trae Ferrell Alcorn State

LB De’Arius Christmas Grambling State

DB Dylan Hamilton Alabama A&M

DB Andre Augustine Southern

DB Ju’Anthony Parker Prairie View A&M

DB Percy Cargo Grambling State

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Marc Orozco Grambling State

P Jamie Gillan UAPB

RS KeShawn Williams UAPB

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB Darryl Pearson Jr. Alabama State

RB Jordan Bentley Alabama A&M

RB Dawonya Tucker Prairie View A&M

OL Deonte Brooks Alcorn State

OL Kevin Hall Alcorn State

OL Roderick Smith Prairie View A&M

OL Jimmy White Texas Southern

OL Tytus Howard Alabama State

WR Quintin Guice Grambling State

WR Markcus Hardy Prairie View A&M

TE Zarrian Holcombe Prairie View A&M

DEFENSE

DL Anfernee Mullins Grambling State

DL Sterling Shippy Alcorn State

DL Kevin Agee UAPB

DL Christian Clark Alabama State

LB De’Andre Hogues Grambling State

LB Malcolm Williams Grambling State

LB Solomon Muhammad (tie)

Darron Johnson Alcorn State

Alabama State

DB Reggie Stubblefield Prairie View A&M

DB Jeffrey Hill Alabama State

DB Brady Smith Alcorn State

DB Dedrick Shy Grambling State

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Corey McCullough Alcorn State

P Corey McCullough Alcorn State

RS George Golden Alabama State

2018 Western Division Predicted Order of Finish

School Points

Grambling State 96

Southern 78

Prairie View A&M 65

Texas Southern 31

Arkansas-Pine Bluff 30

Eastern Division Predicted Order of Finish

School Points

Alcorn State 95

Alabama State 72

Jackson State 55

Alabama A&M 51

Mississippi Valley St. 27

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff has been predicted to finish last in the Western Division in the Southwestern Athletic Conference's Preseason Poll, the conference announced Friday morning at SWAC Media Day in Birmingham, Ala.

It is the fifth consecutive time that the Golden Lions have been predicted to finish last, and the actual results have been consistent. UAPB has finished last in the Western Division in four consecutive seasons, including last year, when the Golden Lions went 2-9.

Former 10-year head coach Monte Coleman's contract was not renewed after the season, and UAPB enters this season with new head coach Cedric Thomas.

UAPB senior running back KeShawn Williams and senior punter Jamie Gillan were both named to the Southwestern Athletic Conference's Preseason First Team Friday morning at the conference's Media Day in Birmingham, Ala.

Williams rushed for 703 yards on 125 carries with 7 touchdowns in 2017, and he also caught 32 passes for 332 yards. The 5-10, 192-pound Pine Bluff native was also named to the Preseason All-SWAC First Team as a return specialist.

Gillan, a 6-2, 195-pound punter from Leonardtown, Md., averaged 43.7 yards per punt in 2017. He also made 12 of 20 field goal attempts, with a season-long 52-yarder in a 38-31 loss to Mississippi Valley State.

Senior defensive tackle Kevin Agee was named to the Preseason All-SWAC Second Team. The 6-1, 285-pounder from Cleveland, Ohio, recorded 37 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: UAPB picked to finish last in division; running back, punter make conference preseason first team

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online