UAPB picked to finish last in division; running back, punter make conference preseason first team
This article was published today at 11:04 a.m. Updated today at 11:19 a.m.
2018 Preseason All-SWAC Football Team
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB Noah Johnson Alcorn State
RB P.J. Simmons Alcorn State
RB KeShawn Williams UAPB
OL Mustaffa Ibrahim Alcorn State
OL Jeremiah Abby Southern
OL William Waddell Grambling State
OL Kyle Davis Grambling State
OL Corbin Finlayson Prairie View A&M
WR Quinn McElfresh Mississippi Valley State
WR Darrell Clark Grambling State
TE Jordan Jones Grambling State
DEFENSE
DL Linwood Banks Grambling State
DL La’Allan Clark Grambling State
DL Brandon Varner Grambling State
DL Vernon Moland Alabama A&M
LB Patrick Harbin Mississippi Valley State
LB Trae Ferrell Alcorn State
LB De’Arius Christmas Grambling State
DB Dylan Hamilton Alabama A&M
DB Andre Augustine Southern
DB Ju’Anthony Parker Prairie View A&M
DB Percy Cargo Grambling State
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Marc Orozco Grambling State
P Jamie Gillan UAPB
RS KeShawn Williams UAPB
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB Darryl Pearson Jr. Alabama State
RB Jordan Bentley Alabama A&M
RB Dawonya Tucker Prairie View A&M
OL Deonte Brooks Alcorn State
OL Kevin Hall Alcorn State
OL Roderick Smith Prairie View A&M
OL Jimmy White Texas Southern
OL Tytus Howard Alabama State
WR Quintin Guice Grambling State
WR Markcus Hardy Prairie View A&M
TE Zarrian Holcombe Prairie View A&M
DEFENSE
DL Anfernee Mullins Grambling State
DL Sterling Shippy Alcorn State
DL Kevin Agee UAPB
DL Christian Clark Alabama State
LB De’Andre Hogues Grambling State
LB Malcolm Williams Grambling State
LB Solomon Muhammad (tie)
Darron Johnson Alcorn State
Alabama State
DB Reggie Stubblefield Prairie View A&M
DB Jeffrey Hill Alabama State
DB Brady Smith Alcorn State
DB Dedrick Shy Grambling State
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Corey McCullough Alcorn State
P Corey McCullough Alcorn State
RS George Golden Alabama State
2018 Western Division Predicted Order of Finish
School Points
Grambling State 96
Southern 78
Prairie View A&M 65
Texas Southern 31
Arkansas-Pine Bluff 30
Eastern Division Predicted Order of Finish
School Points
Alcorn State 95
Alabama State 72
Jackson State 55
Alabama A&M 51
Mississippi Valley St. 27
The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff has been predicted to finish last in the Western Division in the Southwestern Athletic Conference's Preseason Poll, the conference announced Friday morning at SWAC Media Day in Birmingham, Ala.
It is the fifth consecutive time that the Golden Lions have been predicted to finish last, and the actual results have been consistent. UAPB has finished last in the Western Division in four consecutive seasons, including last year, when the Golden Lions went 2-9.
Former 10-year head coach Monte Coleman's contract was not renewed after the season, and UAPB enters this season with new head coach Cedric Thomas.
UAPB senior running back KeShawn Williams and senior punter Jamie Gillan were both named to the Southwestern Athletic Conference's Preseason First Team Friday morning at the conference's Media Day in Birmingham, Ala.
Williams rushed for 703 yards on 125 carries with 7 touchdowns in 2017, and he also caught 32 passes for 332 yards. The 5-10, 192-pound Pine Bluff native was also named to the Preseason All-SWAC First Team as a return specialist.
Gillan, a 6-2, 195-pound punter from Leonardtown, Md., averaged 43.7 yards per punt in 2017. He also made 12 of 20 field goal attempts, with a season-long 52-yarder in a 38-31 loss to Mississippi Valley State.
Senior defensive tackle Kevin Agee was named to the Preseason All-SWAC Second Team. The 6-1, 285-pounder from Cleveland, Ohio, recorded 37 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 2017.
