UAPB picked to finish last in division; running back, punter make conference preseason first team

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff has been predicted to finish last in the Western Division in the Southwestern Athletic Conference's Preseason Poll, the conference announced Friday morning at SWAC Media Day in Birmingham, Ala.

It is the fifth consecutive time that the Golden Lions have been predicted to finish last, and the actual results have been consistent. UAPB has finished last in the Western Division in four consecutive seasons, including last year, when the Golden Lions went 2-9.

Former 10-year head coach Monte Coleman's contract was not renewed after the season, and UAPB enters this season with new head coach Cedric Thomas.

UAPB senior running back KeShawn Williams and senior punter Jamie Gillan were both named to the Southwestern Athletic Conference's Preseason First Team Friday morning at the conference's Media Day in Birmingham, Ala.

Williams rushed for 703 yards on 125 carries with 7 touchdowns in 2017, and he also caught 32 passes for 332 yards. The 5-10, 192-pound Pine Bluff native was also named to the Preseason All-SWAC First Team as a return specialist.

Gillan, a 6-2, 195-pound punter from Leonardtown, Md., averaged 43.7 yards per punt in 2017. He also made 12 of 20 field goal attempts, with a season-long 52-yarder in a 38-31 loss to Mississippi Valley State.

Senior defensive tackle Kevin Agee was named to the Preseason All-SWAC Second Team. The 6-1, 285-pounder from Cleveland, Ohio, recorded 37 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 2017.