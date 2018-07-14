GOLF

Kim leads by 4

Michael Kim took a four-shot lead Friday at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Ill., which was suspended twice because of weather concerns. Kim, who is winless in 84 career PGA Tour starts, was 16 under through 35 holes, with the second round to be completed this morning. Kim birdied eight of his first 14 holes without a bogey to race past first-round leader Steve Wheatcroft, who shot 68. Wheatcroft was 12 under along with David Hearn (64) and Johnson Wagner (66). Francesco Molinari, who won the Quicken Loans National two weeks ago, was 11 under along with Matt Jones and Bronson Burgoon, who made two eagles on Friday and was 8 under for the round with three holes to play. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) was 5 under through 16 holes. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) and David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) were tied in a group at 4 under. Cook shot 69 and Lingmerth 67. Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks) was 1 under through 16 holes. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) was 1 over through 17.

Parel ahead by 1

Scott Parel grabbed a one-stroke lead in the Constellation Senior Players Championship at Highland Park, Ill., shooting a 6-under 66 in Friday's second round to reach 11 under. Parel, 53, made seven birdies after starting the day two shots off the lead. Parel remained in the lead when Jeff Maggert three-putted from about 15 feet to bogey the par-4 18th. That left Maggert (68) tied with Brandt Jobe (67) at 10 under. Three-time champion Bernhard Langer (67), defending champion Scott McCarron (68), Kenny Perry (70) and Vijay Singh (67) were in a pack two strokes off the lead. Illinois golf coach Mike Small shot 71 and was three shots back. Clark Dennis (Arkansas Razorbacks) was tied for 15th at 7 under after a 69. John Daly (Dardanelle, Razorbacks) was tied for 24th at 4 under after a 68.

Two tied at top

Brooke Henderson shot a bogey-free 5-under 66 on Friday to move into a tie for the lead after two rounds at the Marathon Classic in Sylvania, Ohio. The 20-year-old Canadian and Caroline Hedwall of Sweden were at 9-under 133 through 36 holes. Thidapa Suwannapura was one shot back. Defending champion I.K. Kim was three strokes behind. Sei Young Kim was eight shots back after a 1-over 72 on Friday. Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks) was 1 under after a 73. Emily Tubert (Razorbacks) and Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) did not make the cut.

Champ still in lead

Cameron Champ continued atop the leaderboard Friday at the Web.com Tour's Utah Championship with a 17-under 125 going into the weekend. Champ shot a 7-under 64 with only one bogey. Steven Ihm (65) was in second place, three shots back at 14 under. Bhavik Patel (64) and Jim Knous (64) were tied for third at 13 under. Sebastian Cappelen (Arkansas Razorbacks) was tied for 32nd at 7 under after a 67. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) and Patrick Sullivan (Maumelle, UALR) did not make the cut.

FOOTBALL

Murray retiring

DeMarco Murray is retiring from the NFL. The 2014 Offensive Player of the Year made the announcement on ESPN on Friday, four months after being released by the Tennessee Titans. Murray, 30, lost his job to Derrick Henry last season and was due to make $6.25 million in 2018 when the Titans let him go. He ran for 659 yards and six touchdowns last season, dealt with a knee injury late in the year, and missed the Titans' final regular-season game and two playoff contests. The Titans acquired Murray in a March 2016 trade with the Eagles. Murray had spent one year with Philadelphia after playing four seasons with the Cowboys. Murray was playing for Dallas in 2014 when he won the NFL rushing title and Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Baylor settles another suit

Baylor University has settled a federal Title IX lawsuit brought by a former volleyball player who alleged that she was drugged and gang raped by at least four football players in 2012. Terms of Friday's settlement with the woman, identified in court papers only as Jane Doe, were not disclosed. The Waco Tribune-Herald reports it's the fifth Title IX lawsuit the university has settled. Fifteen former students who say they were sexually assaulted still have ongoing litigation with the nation's largest Baptist school. Baylor, meanwhile, also has reached settlement agreements with at least three women who did not file lawsuits.

BASEBALL

Source: Utley to retire

Chase Utley's baseball career is nearing an end. A person with knowledge of the situation said Friday the six-time All-Star will retire from the Los Angeles Dodgers at the end of this season. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Utley's decision had not been formally announced. The 2019 season would have been the final year of his $2 million, two-year contract. The 39-year-old second baseman made his name with the Philadelphia Phillies, earning five All-Star berths and winning four Silver Slugger awards. He helped the team to a World Series title in 2008. Utley has a .276 career average with 259 home runs. The Phillies traded Utley to the Dodgers in August 2015.

Kluber to miss game

Cleveland Indians ace Corey Kluber has received an injection in his right knee that will force him to miss the All-Star Game. The two-time Cy Young winner got the shot Friday, a day after he was beaten by the New York Yankees. The team said he will need at least one week to recover from the injection and will not make his next start until July 23 against Pittsburgh. Kluber will be replaced on the AL All-Star roster by Tampa Bay's Blake Snell.

Chapman resting knee

New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman won't pitch in the All-Star Game in order to rest his sore left knee. Chapman earned his 25th save Thursday against the Cleveland Indians in his first appearance since July 7, when he was removed from a game in Toronto after facing one batter because of discomfort in the knee. Chapman, who has made the All-Star team five times, is 2-0 with a 1.38 ERA in 40 appearances. He has struck out 67 in 39 innings and held opponents to a .129 batting average.

HOCKEY

Fleury gets extension

The Las Vegas Golden Knights have agreed to terms with three-time Stanley Cup champion goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on a three-year contract extension worth an average of $7 million annually. Fleury had one year remaining on his contract. The extension announced Friday would keep him with Vegas through the 2021-22 season, creating the possibility that Fleury, 33, could end his career with the Golden Knights. Fleury helped the Golden Knights to the Pacific Division title and an appearance in the 2018 Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season. The Golden Knights selected Fleury in the 2017 expansion draft from the Penguins. He won 29 games last season, including the 400th victory of his career.

Class-action status denied

The federal judge overseeing the NHL concussion case has denied class-action status for the former players suing the league over head injuries. U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson issued her 46-page order on Friday, the first significant victory for the league in a landmark lawsuit that was filed almost five years ago. Nelson wrote that "widespread differences" in state laws about medical monitoring, which the retired players are seeking, would "present significant case management difficulties." The judge declined to certify either of the proposed classes by the ex-players. They sought to create one group of all living former NHL players and one group of all retired players diagnosed with a neurological disease, disorder or condition. Had they succeeded, more than 5,000 former players would have been allowed to join the case.

