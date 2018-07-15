Arkansas Wildlife Federation to honor conservationists

The Arkansas Wildlife Federation will hold its Annual Conservation Achievement Awards banquet and auction July 28th in White Hall at the James "Jitters" Morgan Community Center at 9801 Dollarway Road.

Tom Foti, director of the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission, will receive the organization's highest honor, the Harold Alexander Conservationist of the Year Award.

Also honored will be Bryan Hendricks, Outdoors Editor of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Jon Wessman of Conway, private lands biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Lauren Ray of Jasper, park ranger at the Buffalo National River and Ashleigh McCullough of Russellville.

Hendricks will receive the Carol Griffee Conservation Communicator of the Year Award. Ray will receive the Conservation Educator of the Year Award. Wessman will receive the Rex Hancock Wildlife Conservationist of the Year Award. McCullough, a student at Arkansas Tech University, will receive the Student Conservationist of the Year Award.

Also, Friends of Fourche Creek will receive the Dr. John L. Gray Forestry Conservationist of the Year Award. The Arkansas Fly Fishers will receive the Water Conservationist Organization of the Year Award. The Mayfly Project will win the Water Conservationist of the Year Award, and Leland's Lures will receive the Corporate Conservationist of the Year Award.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., and dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. The awards presentation and live auction will begin at 7 p.m.

Participants in the live auction will be able to bid for a single Arkansas youth elk tag donated by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, guided Arkansas duck hunts, fishing trips, hunting, firearms and other outdoor gear, conservation artwork as well as silent auction items.

For more information, visit www.arwild.org.

Sports on 07/15/2018