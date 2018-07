Outdoors calendar

Calendar

JULY

19 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited Districts 3 and 4 Meeting. Grecian's Steakhouse, Paragould. Tom Smalling (870) 236-0708 or trsmalling@yahoo.com

28 Anvil Jaw Bass Club bass tournament. Lake Maumelle, Jolly Rogers Marina. Josh Bussell at (501) 804-1346

28 Lake Brewer Bass Club bass tournament. Arkansas River, Cherokee Park, Morrilton. Entry fee $60. (501) 772-0186

28-29 Anglers Choice bass tournament. Arkansas River, Pine Bluff. Ricky Ellis (501) 837-1033

AUGUST

4 Get5Bass Summer Series bass tournament. Lake Dardanelle, Illinois Bayou Park. 5:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Frank Leone (479) 858-2883

9 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 11 Meeting. Five Oaks Duck Lodge, DeWitt. Bob Butler (501) 837-1530 or bbutler@ducks.org

11 Metro Area Bass Club bass tournament. Arkansas River, Verizon Ramp. info@metroareabassclub.com

11 Lake Brewer Bass Club bass tournament. Arkansas River, Sweeden Island Ramp, Atkins. Entry fee $60. (501) 772-0186

11 Batesville Bassmasters White River Classic bass tournament. Riverside Park, Batesville. facebook@BatesvilleBassmasters

